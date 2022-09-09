AUBURN FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Why Tigers pass rush could thrive against San Jose State

As Bryan Harsin reviewed his team’s season-opening performance on Sunday, there were a handful of areas he knew Auburn stood to improve in.

Of course, he wanted to see the offense cut back on turnovers after committing two against Mercer, and he wanted to challenge his defense — particularly the secondary — to contest more passes and try to create takeaways of their own. There’s one facet of the Tigers’ 42-16 win against the Bears that left Harsin wondering to himself: “Did we do enough work?”

That would be the pass-rush, where Auburn notched just one sack in Week 1 while finishing with five quarterback hurries.

“We had opportunities to sack the quarterback, and we didn’t do that,” Harsin said. “We got to tackle better when we do get to the QB.”

It was an inauspicious start in an area that Auburn felt confident about coming into the season. The team returned its top-three pass-rushers from last season in edge defenders Derick Hall (nine sacks in 2021) and Eku Leota (seven sacks), and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (five sacks). Hall and Leota both spoke this offseason about wanting to register double-digit sacks apiece and make a run at Nick Fairley’s single-season school record of 11.5 set back in 2010.

Hall was responsible for Auburn’s lone sack in Week 1, and he also had a hurry. Leota had two hurries, Wooden was credited with one as well, and so was linebacker Cam Riley. While Auburn provided some pressure against Mercer quarterback Fred Payton, the Tigers weren’t able to effectively get home and bring him down in the backfield, with Harsin pointing out that his team missed some tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Mercer’s gameplan wasn’t totally conducive to sack opportunities for Auburn, despite attempting 36 passes. The Bears didn’t have many traditional drop-back passes, and they did a lot to move the pocket for Payton and get him in movement with play-action. Harsin also described the quarterback as “slippery” at times, and noted it’s not always easy for a defensive front in Week 1 — especially after spending all preseason without being able to go full-contact against its own quarterbacks in practice.

“We need to be able to make those tackles, when we get a chance to do that,” Harsin said. “And our guys, that’s something we’ll work on…. And now they got some live bullets. It’s not our guys, because you never get to tackle the quarterback in practice.

"And that’s the unfair thing for the defensive guys, is we never put anybody back there live to let them tackle them as a quarterback, and I don’t know many teams that do. So, then all of a sudden, here you are and you see that quarterback move and it’s your first chance to go tackle, and they probably get a little excited about it. So, we’ll learn from that and move on.”

The good news for Auburn is that it should have plenty of opportunities to improve its pass-rush production on Saturday when it hosts San Jose State. The Spartans gave up more sacks in Week 1 than any other FBS team, allowing seven against FCS opponent Portland State.

Offensive line was an area of concern for SJSU entering the year, and it played out as such in a near-upset against Portland State. With the Spartans relying on more of a traditional drop-back passing attack — even with a decently mobile quarterback in Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro — Auburn should have a chance to get some pressure in the backfield this weekend.

“I don’t think San Jose State played their best on the O-line; I anticipate they’re going to learn from that and they’re going to be better, but I also anticipate us being able to get more pass-rush,” Harsin said. “When we do get to the QB, we’ve got to finish. We’ve got to sack him.”