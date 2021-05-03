Auburn football reportedly losing two more players

It appears the Auburn Tigers will be losing another defensive lineman this spring.

According to multiple reports, rising sophomore defensive tackle Jay Hardy has entered the transfer portal. Hardy becomes the second Auburn defensive player to enter the portal since spring practice ended, following Edge Jaren Handy.

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Chattanooga native signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. He only appeared in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl as a true freshman and did not record any statistics.

Hardy was one of several Auburn players who was working with a new position coach this spring. New defensive line coach Nick Eason mentioned Hardy briefly when discussing his defensive linemen during Eason’s media session on April 7.

Hardy was one of several players who was not present for Auburn’s A-Day spring game on April 17. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was asked about his absence as well as Handy’s following the scrimmage.