Auburn football reportedly losing two more players

It appears the Auburn Tigers will be losing another defensive lineman this spring.
According to multiple reports, rising sophomore defensive tackle Jay Hardy has entered the transfer portal. Hardy becomes the second Auburn defensive player to enter the portal since spring practice ended, following Edge Jaren Handy.
The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Chattanooga native signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. He only appeared in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl as a true freshman and did not record any statistics.
Hardy was one of several Auburn players who was working with a new position coach this spring. New defensive line coach Nick Eason mentioned Hardy briefly when discussing his defensive linemen during Eason’s media session on April 7.
Hardy was one of several players who was not present for Auburn’s A-Day spring game on April 17. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was asked about his absence as well as Handy’s following the scrimmage.
“Yeah, Handy and Hardy. Same thing with those guys,” Harsin said. “Those guys weren't out there today for various reasons. Just weren't a part of what we were doing today. Those things happen. As we move into the next phase, those things will be revisited. And then we'll get in the summer, and we'll have new players coming in. Then we'll go from there.”
Hardy’s departure stands as another blow suffered by the Tigers’ defensive line this spring. In addition to the loss of Handy, rising sophomore tackle Jeremiah Wright tore his ACL during spring practice.
Shortly after Wright got hurt, the Tigers decided to move rising sophomore JJ Pegues to tackle.
Reserve QB moving on: Per multiple reports, Auburn redshirt freshman quarterback Chayil Garnett is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Garnett spent the spring working with the Tigers' new coaching staff.
AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
A former three-star quarterback from Lakeland, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 229-pound Garnett arrived at Auburn in January 2020 as one of the team’s early enrollees. He did not appear in a game during his true freshman season.
Garnett spent the spring competing alongside fellow scholarship quarterbacks Bo Nix, Grant Loy and Dematrius Davis then played for the Tigers team at the A-Day spring game. Garnett finished the scrimmage with one carry for eight yards while going 1-for-1 passing for 18 yards.
Garnett only played in eight games as a high school senior due to injury. He ended his junior season with 2,028 yards passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Garnett’s departure leaves Auburn with three scholarship quarterbacks along with walk-ons Trey Lindsey and Sawyer Pate.