Auburn football’s 2022 schedule announced

The 2021 football season has just gotten underway for the Auburn Tigers, but on Tuesday they learned where they’ll be headed this time next year.

The SEC released the schedules for its 14 teams on Tuesday. Auburn will start SEC play with a home game against Missouri and LSU followed by road games against Georgia and Ole Miss. Following a bye week, the Tigers host Arkansas, travel to Mississippi State then host Texas A&M before a non-conference game against Western Kentucky.

The Tigers end the regular season at Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The SEC Championship Game will be held the following week.

As for out-of-conference play, Auburn opens the 2022 season against Mercer on Sept. 3 then host San Jose State on Sept. 10 and Penn State on Sept. 17. The Tigers only other non-conference game is against Western Kentucky at home on Nov. 19.

Auburn’s five consecutive home games to start the year will mark the first time that’s happened since 2016. The Tigers went 3-2 in those games.

The Tigers’ full schedule is as follows:

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Mercer

Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State