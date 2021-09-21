 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn football’s 2022 schedule announced
0 Comments
top story

Auburn football’s 2022 schedule announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Real AU logo

The 2021 football season has just gotten underway for the Auburn Tigers, but on Tuesday they learned where they’ll be headed this time next year.

The SEC released the schedules for its 14 teams on Tuesday. Auburn will start SEC play with a home game against Missouri and LSU followed by road games against Georgia and Ole Miss. Following a bye week, the Tigers host Arkansas, travel to Mississippi State then host Texas A&M before a non-conference game against Western Kentucky.

The Tigers end the regular season at Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The SEC Championship Game will be held the following week.

As for out-of-conference play, Auburn opens the 2022 season against Mercer on Sept. 3 then host San Jose State on Sept. 10 and Penn State on Sept. 17. The Tigers only other non-conference game is against Western Kentucky at home on Nov. 19.

Auburn’s five consecutive home games to start the year will mark the first time that’s happened since 2016. The Tigers went 3-2 in those games.

The Tigers’ full schedule is as follows:

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Mercer

Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 17 vs. Penn State

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 24 vs. Missouri *

Oct. 1 vs. LSU *

Oct. 8 at Georgia *

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss *

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 vs. Arkansas *

Nov. 5­ at Mississippi State *

Nov. 12 vs. Texas A&M *

Nov. 19 vs. Western Kentucky

Nov. 26 at Alabama*

Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game

* Conference Game

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert