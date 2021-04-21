Auburn football’s spring practice review: Quarterbacks adjust to new offensive system

What we’re waiting on

Exiting the spring, Nix and Loy appear to have firm holds on the top two spots in the depth chart with Davis and Garnett likely battling it out for the third spot. The only way anything changes significantly is if there’s a transfer in or out of the program this summer, both of which are feasible.

The biggest factor at quarterback is seeing if Nix’s progress continues between now and fall camp. His inconsistent mechanics were a real issue in 2020, but he now has two coaches who have no doubt harped on Nix doing all the little things right.

They said it

“The first and most important thing is understanding the play, understanding the concept and knowing what the progression is … It’s important to know defensive structure. It’s important to know where guys are on the field. And then that way, once I see that, I know where to go with the ball myself. Then continue to prepare and study and know our playbook, like I said, knowing it like the back of my hand so that when time comes and they do something different that they might not have shown on video, I’m prepared because I know what to do with the football .”

– Nix on April 17 when asked what improving his decision-making actually entails.