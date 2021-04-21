Auburn football’s spring practice review: Quarterbacks adjust to new offensive system

AUBURN --- Auburn’s A-Day game on Saturday marked the last time we’ll get to see the Tigers in action until fall camp starts in preparation for the 2021 season.
The Tigers’ 15-practice spring session provided useful intel about the entire roster in the lead-up to Bryan Harsin’s debut season as head coach. At the same time, there’s still plenty of lingering questions regarding several positions in all three phases of the game, including at quarterback.
What we knew
Auburn rising junior quarterback Bo Nix came into the spring fresh off a disappointing sophomore year during which he did not make tangible strides in his game. While the former five-star prospect made his share of plays, consistency – especially throwing downfield – once again plagued his game, and it was one of many factors that held the Tigers’ 2020 offense back.
As tough as the season was, the offseason coaching change meant Nix would now be working with two coaches who have extensive backgrounds with quarterbacks. Both Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo played quarterback at the college level and made names for themselves thanks to their expertise coaching the position over the last 15-plus years.
Nix entered the spring as the presumptive starter with no sense that there was a legitimate threat of him losing his job. Grant Loy, the Bowling Green transfer who backed up Nix in 2020, used his extra year of eligibility to come back. He was joined by redshirt freshman quarterback Chayil Garnett and true freshman Dematrius Davis, a four-star signee who was a star among high school quarterbacks thanks to becoming one of Texas’ winningest quarterbacks.
What we learned
The spring forced some adjustments for all the quarterbacks given Bobo’s offense has them under center much more than the previous offense did. According to Bobo, it was Nix who handled that transition the best early on.
Bobo praised Nix back on March 22 for the way the quarterback has worked, and he noted how Nix is always asking a lot of questions when he’s in the room with his new play-caller and the other quarterbacks. The new offensive coordinator also stressed improving Nix’s footwork and his understanding of his passing progressions through the team’s 15 spring practices.
Harsin made sure to lend a helping hand with Nix as well. During the Tigers’ open practice on March 20, Harsin was seen regularly consulting with Nix after plays, likely discussing what Nix saw and the outcome of each attempt.
Bobo made sure to not put too much on Davis given it was his first spring, but he said the newest Auburn quarterback has a strong arm and a good throwing motion.
Auburn’s spring game offered little surprise as far as the breakdown of the quarterbacks. Nix led the first-team offense and ended the afternoon with a 12-of-20 passing line for 112 yards and one touchdown. Loy had the second-most passing attempts (12), Davis had three attempts – as well as an impressive head fake that led to a 10-yard scramble – and Garnett had one.
What we’re waiting on
Exiting the spring, Nix and Loy appear to have firm holds on the top two spots in the depth chart with Davis and Garnett likely battling it out for the third spot. The only way anything changes significantly is if there’s a transfer in or out of the program this summer, both of which are feasible.
The biggest factor at quarterback is seeing if Nix’s progress continues between now and fall camp. His inconsistent mechanics were a real issue in 2020, but he now has two coaches who have no doubt harped on Nix doing all the little things right.
They said it
“The first and most important thing is understanding the play, understanding the concept and knowing what the progression is … It’s important to know defensive structure. It’s important to know where guys are on the field. And then that way, once I see that, I know where to go with the ball myself. Then continue to prepare and study and know our playbook, like I said, knowing it like the back of my hand so that when time comes and they do something different that they might not have shown on video, I’m prepared because I know what to do with the football .”
– Nix on April 17 when asked what improving his decision-making actually entails.