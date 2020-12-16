Auburn football signees bios

Dematrius Davis (QB, 6-0, 195; North Shore HS; Houston, Texas): Outstanding dual-threat quarterback who has led North Shore High to an 11-0 record and district and bi-district titles thus far in 2020 … 2,453 yards passing with 30 TD and 529 yards rushing with 14 scores as a senior for Coach Jon Kay … junior year, led North Shore to a 15-1 record and second straight state championship … District 21-6A MVP as a sophomore as the 16-0 Mustangs won the Texas 6A D-I state title … MaxPreps sophomore of the year … ESPN rates him No. 4 dual-threat recruit nationally … top 12 player at his position nationally by Rivals, 24/7, PrepStar … among top 40 prospects in Texas … also a track and field letterman

A.D. Diamond (DB, 5-11, 170; Blount HS; Mobile, Ala.): In-state cornerback prospect who was also a key contributor at receiver for Coach Lev Holly and the Blount High Leopards … 38 catches for 756 yards, 24 returns for 580 yards and 25 tackles, 21 PBU, 7 interceptions his senior season … scored receiving, rushing, punt return TD during his career … 31 tackles, 8 PBU as a junior, along with 27 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … rated among the top 60 overall recruiting prospects in the state of Alabama by 24/7 and ESPN … 24/7 and ESPN rate him among the top 125 defensive back recruits nationally