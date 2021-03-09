Auburn freshman guard Justin Powell to enter transfer portal

Auburn freshman Justin Powell is moving on after one abbreviated season with the Tigers.

An Auburn spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Powell is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Powell earned early playing time with the Tigers before suffering a season-ending concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2. The news was first reported by 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

“Thank you to Bruce Pearl the Auburn staff, my teammates, the trainers, doctors and everyone at Auburn, but I felt that this was the best decision for me at this time,” Powell told 247 Sports.

A former three-star recruit from Goshen, Ky., Powell stepped up with Sharife Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA and played point guard for Auburn early in the 2020-21 season. His strong play culminated in a 26-point showing against South Alabama on Dec. 4, which tied the program record for most points in a home debut as a freshman.

Powell followed that game with a 26-point performance in Auburn’s victory over Memphis on Dec. 12 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week as a result.

Pearl spoke on Dec. 3 about Powell’s importance to the team, especially with Cooper still awaiting word from the NCAA.