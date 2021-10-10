Auburn fully committed to regrouping after first SEC loss of season

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten knows his role.

Wooten was voted by his peers as a captain before the season, and with that honor comes a responsibility. His duties include keeping the Tigers rolling when things are good and helping them bounce back when things don’t go their way.

Wooten faces the latter challenge after Saturday, but he has all the confidence in himself and his teammates to make it happen.

Saturday’s 34-10 loss to Georgia was an unwelcomed setback for Auburn, which had its moments against the Bulldogs but couldn’t keep up as the game wore on. The good news is double-fold for the Tigers: they have six regular-season games left and they have leaders like Wooten ready to step up.

“I think the team needs me, for sure. Coming off a loss like this and going into a game, an 11 a.m. on the road, Arkansas, leadership definitely has to step up,” said Wooten, who had eight tackles in the loss. “And not just me – we have a lot of great leaders on this team.”

Wooten described the atmosphere in the locker room after the game, saying the team expected to win and was disappointed in the aftermath. He said the message among the players was simple: come back Sunday, watch the film and get better.

