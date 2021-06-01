Auburn gains Ingram; losses Sammons

The Auburn Tigers are adding another player to their running back room and losing an another offensive lineman.
Former Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram is signing with the Tigers and plans to enroll during the summer semester, according to Rivals.com’s Jeffrey Lee. His former coach at St. Paul’s, Steve Mask, confirmed the news to al.com. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Ingram entered the transfer portal in May.
The Mobile native would become Auburn’s fifth scholarship running back entering the 2021 season.
A former three-star recruit from St. Paul’s in Mobile, Ingram signed with the Chippewas in the 2020 class. He did not appear in a game last fall and will come to Auburn as a redshirt freshman.
Ingram made a name for himself during his high school days at St. Paul’s. He took 235 carries for 1,394 yards and 18 touchdowns and also had 15 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown in 2019. As a result, he was named to the second-team Class 6A All-State team.
Ingram will be the second running back Auburn has added since the winter. The Tigers signed three-star running back Jarquez Hunter in February.
In addition to Ingram and Hunter, the Tigers have sophomore Tank Bigsby and seniors Shaun Shivers and Devan Barrett.
On the flip side, multiple media outlets are reporting Auburn senior offensive tackle Prince Micheal Sammons entering the transfer portal. Sammons’ departure would come after the 6-foot-7, 307-pound Nigeria native decided to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
A former four-star defensive end prospect out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sammons signed with Auburn as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He soon moved to offensive line, redshirted in 2016 and saw his first career action against Arkansas in the seventh game of the 2017 season.
Sammons appeared in the Tigers’ second game of the 2018 season against Alabama State but did not play in a game since then due in part to injuries.
Sammons was one of eight Auburn players who rejoined the team for the spring thanks to the NCAA’s additional eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. He spent the spring working as the Tigers’ third-string left and right tackle.
Sammons’ departure would leave Auburn with seniors Alec Jackson, Brodarious Hamm, Austin Troxell, Brenden Coffey and Kilian Zierer along with incoming freshman Colby Smith as its options at the two tackle positions.