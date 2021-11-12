Auburn gears up for explosive MSU offense of Mike Leach

After a dismal six quarters of offense over the last two games, the Auburn Tigers understand they can’t continue those issues if they want to win Saturday.
Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) returns home for an 11 a.m. showdown with Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) in a contest between two teams looking to return to their winning ways. The Tigers are hoping to avoid a losing streak following a 20-3 defeat at Texas A&M, while Mississippi State is looking to bounce back from a 31-28 loss at Arkansas.
In the midst of his second season in Starkville, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday he was content with the state of the Bulldogs program.
“I think we’re improving,” Leach said. “I think that we’ve already beaten several teams that nobody thought we were going to beat. We just have got to keep getting better. The worst of it is there’s several in our grasp that are a play away. One play away and we win the game. We can’t lose sight of that.”
Leach’s tenure so far has been mostly successful, and his Air Raid offense has once again brought real results. Mississippi State is fourth nationally in passing offense (376.2 yards per game) as part of an offense that is averaging an even 28 points per game.
The Bulldogs’ offense is guided by sophomore Will Rogers, who has made considerable strides in his second season in Leach’s system. Rogers is not only third in the country in passing yards but has been impressively efficient in doing so, made clear by his NCAA-leading 75.2 completion percentage through nine games.
“Just because you’re throwing it doesn’t mean you’re going to have 75 percent completion, so that’s pretty darn good,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “I’ve seen some [of Rogers]. I’ll dive into that a little bit more, but I’ve seen enough to see he’s a good player. I think he’s a good decision maker.”
Rogers’ go-to receiver this year has been sophomore Makai Polk, who has 71 receptions for 720 yards and six touchdowns. Rogers also has fellow sophomore Jaden Walley, who had a breakout 2020 but has taken a backseat of sorts to Polk to this point in the year.
While Mississippi State is known for its Leach-led offensive attack, the Bulldogs’ defense has risen to the occasion multiple times this fall.
Second-year defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s squad has made strides this season, particularly in stopping the run. Mississippi State stands 11th nationally by allowing just over 102 rushing yards per game as part of a stretch in which the Bulldogs have held five teams to 87 yards or less.
Harsin pointed to junior cornerback Martin Emerson, junior linebacker Jett Johnson and senior linebacker Tyrus Wheat as three Bulldogs’ defenders who have stood out this season.
Leach spoke about the challenge he expects from Auburn, saying the Tigers’ defenders are physical and get after an opposing offense. He emphasized how quarterback Bo Nix’s mobility can be a factor Saturday, though he noted the junior’s ability is not unlike some of the other quarterbacks the Bulldogs have faced this fall.
Leach’s rebuild of Mississippi State is one year ahead of what Harsin is working on in Auburn. When the two coaches square off Saturday, Harsin made it clear his players better be ready for an all-out battle.
“We’ve got to be consistent,” Harsin said. “We’ve got to be in the right position at the right time, and if we get a chance to make a play on the ball we’ve got to make a play. So, it’s going to be a test for our defense, no question, just with how they’re playing and the things that they do.”