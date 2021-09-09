Auburn gears up for home game against Alabama State

The Auburn Tigers’ second opponent in the 2021 season won’t have far to travel to get to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) plays host to Alabama State (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the second game of 2021 for both teams. The Tigers enter the game after a 60-10 drubbing of Akron last week; Alabama State, meanwhile, is fresh off beating Miles College 14-13 in overtime.
Saturday’s meeting will be only the second ever between the Tigers and the Hornets after Auburn won 63-9 in 2018. The game will also extend Auburn’s recent routine of scheduling in-state non-conference opponents; excluding last year’s SEC-only schedule, the Tigers played an Alabama-based team in non-conference play three times from 2016-2019.
As far as that strategy is concerned, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained he’s in favor of continuing it during his tenure with the Tigers.
“I think it's important because I think a lot of the players – depending on which school you're talking about in particular – these guys know each other because there are in-state players on each team,” Harsin said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference.
“In my opinion, anyone who goes on and has a chance to continue to keep playing in whatever program is an accomplishment. And so, if we can play some teams – because there's a lot that are in here in the state of Alabama and football here in the state of Alabama is very important. High school football is very important and very good.
“To me, that's part of that opportunity to play some of these in-state teams. And I think it's important that we keep doing that and we have opportunities to in a way even promote the players that come from Alabama at this level.”
Harsin spoke in detail about the Hornets on Monday and pointed out head coach Donald Hill-Eley does a good job making it hard for opponents to predict what’s coming next. Harsin pointed to Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles – the 2020 SWAC Freshman of the Year – as someone who is a threat in multiple aspects of the game, including RPOs.
The Hornets also have first-team All-SWAC running back Ezra Gray as a trusted playmaker to work alongside tight end Terrance Ellis and left tackle Travon Taylor. On the other side, Harsin pointed to Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Jacquez Payton, defensive back Rodney Echols, linebacker Nicholas Terry and defensive lineman Andrew Ogletree, who is from Columbus, Georgia.
“They’ve got good players that have done things on their team. They know their systems,” Harsin said “That’s our focus now going into this week, is getting ourselves prepared with Alabama State and the things that we have to do to be a better football team than we were the previous game.”
On the other side of the matchup is Alabama State, which is happily taking the payout for the game but has no intent of just rolling over.
Alabama State will be paid considerably for their trip to Jordan-Hare – A 2016 report from the Montgomery Advertiser said the Hornets will earn $530,000 for the game – but to Hill-Eley that amount is not the most important aspect.
For Hill-Eley – who is entering his fourth full season as Hornets head coach and previously spent 13 years at Morgan State – the chance for Alabama State’s players to prove themselves among SEC-caliber players is an immense draw.
“Financially the actual purse amount that we're getting to come and play, I really don't know. But when you add in the platform that we get to be on national television, the experience that the young men get to play in a stadium of that capacity and to play up that caliber of talent is priceless,” Hill-Eley said.
“They all are aware that [former Alabama State offensive tackle] Tytus Howard went into that ballgame as a potential [undrafted] free agent and ended up becoming a first-rounder because he showed that he could play at that particular level.
“Not every young man we have here is SEC-caliber or Bowl-Division caliber, but we do have some. For those guys that are at that level, it gives them an opportunity to showcase themselves …It's a win-win for us regardless of how it turns out."
Hill-Eley acknowledged the challenge Auburn presents, but he refused to let his Hornets have a defeatist mentality. He explained the importance of the players not writing themselves off before the game even starts and emphasized breaking the game down quarter by quarter in order for his team to contend.
Hill-Eley spoke highly of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and acknowledged the collective team speed the Tigers have on the defensive front. While the Tigers are the heavy favorite entering Saturday’s action, Hill-Eley said he wants his players to use Saturday’s game as a barometer given the opponent.
“We want to be able to go into this stadium and play them – a regular Saturday football game with all the expectations of winning – but then measure ourselves as we move back into conference play,” Hill Eley said. “It’s mainly to go in to have the experience and to be able to walk away with an opportunity – and create an opportunity – to win but walk away with the experience that this game presents."