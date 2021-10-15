Auburn gears up for showdown with Arkansas team playing with something to prove

While the loss in Oxford stung, there were positives to take out of the game. They included the play of sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson, who showed out once again by completing 25 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“He’s tough. He took some hits,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “He’s just coming into a well-rounded guy, and you have him two-and-a-half more years and I think that really bodes well for the University of Arkansas. I know one thing: I know the fans believe in him – and I know I do – but our team really believes in the guy.”

The obvious focus for Arkansas entering Saturday’s game is on defense, as the Rebels reeled off 611 total yards of offense – 311 of which came on the ground, the most Arkansas has surrendered on the ground since November 2019.

Pittman explained the Razorbacks will make corrections and may even change who plays, but more than anything the defensive emphasis this week revolved around tackling. He noted Arkansas repeatedly failed to set the edge against Ole Miss, and in addition the Razorbacks had several busted coverages.

Pittman recognized setting the edge will be crucial again this week given the Razorbacks face another mobile quarterback in Bo Nix.