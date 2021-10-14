Auburn gets another commitment from Auburn High School

Another Auburn High football player is set to suit up for the hometown team.

Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris becomes the 13th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class and the third from Auburn High along with linebacker Powell Gordon and offensive lineman Drew Bobo.

Harris had scholarship offers from 34 other schools, including Florida, Georgia and Oregon.

Harris is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 16th-best player in the state of Alabama and the 89th overall offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

Harris started his high school career at Beauregard before transferring to Auburn High prior to the 2021 season. His play at offensive tackle has been crucial for an Auburn team that sits at 6-1 this season and is averaging 31.3 points per contest this fall.

Harris earned O-A News All-Area first team honors for his play up front with the Hornets in 2020.