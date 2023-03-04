Auburn had floated in “must-win” territory for a little over a month, and the case was no different heading into Saturday. If anything, the day’s contest was as much a must-win as it could get.

Another loss would have furthered the Tigers’ nearly month-long spiral of defeats. A win, however, would be a much-needed morale boost that vaulted Auburn into a comfortable likelihood for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

For the first time in a long time, a must-win game became much-won. Auburn upset No. 12 Tennessee 79-70 on Saturday at Neville Arena. The result marked the biggest win of the season for the Tigers, upsetting a consensus top-15 squad, and likely punching the program’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in six seasons.

“I'm not gonna say that this is a guarantee for us to go on to the tournament,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said. “I knew it meant a lot for us to have a chance to be in the tournament. Again, Tennessee is a really good team — a physical team, one of the top in the SEC. It was a good win for us as a whole.”

Based on Teamcast’s pregame projections, Auburn’s chances of earning an at-large bid at the NCAA Tournament would’ve fallen to 55.7% with a loss. Instead, a win vaulted Auburn (20-11, 10-8 SEC) to an 89.3% chance of bid, projecting it as an 8 seed.

Officially, Auburn will find out where and if it lands in the tournament during the Selection Sunday show on March 12, following conference tournaments.

Auburn has been looking for a ‘signature win’ to bolster that tournament résumé for some time. In what’s been a letdown of a final month, Auburn had lost seven of its past nine games heading into Saturday, with a constant theme of failing to close out likely victories.

With 5:47 remaining, Auburn scored 17 of Saturday’s final 22 points. Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with a game-high 24 points and Johni Broome had 17 as well. Williams and Allen Flanigan, both of whom were honored pregame in Senior Day festivities, were Auburn’s only other scorers in double figures, with 13 and 16 points, respectively.

That quartet combined for 70 of their team’s 79 points.

“J-Will has just been a rock,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Seven assists, no turnovers and eight rebounds. What an incredible Senior Night it was for him. Hope this is not the last time we see him. Al was really, really good and did a lot of things. Happy for Al, proud of him.

“Again, hope those guys get back.”

While Auburn was able to score the bulk of points at game’s end, its ability to hold Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) in check was considerable for the final 6:13.

“We finally guarded at the end of the game, and Zep Jasper had a lot to do with it,” Pearl said. “Zep stayed in there and did an unbelievable job on (Santiago) Vescovi.”

The Volunteers attempted seven shots in that 6:13 span and made none of them. Vescovi had a team-high 21 points for Tennessee and was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. But his final points were his team’s last made basket. Jasper ended the game with two points, but the Tigers were plus-16 when he was on the court.

In several aspects, the Tigers overcame. As a team, Tennessee had an impressive performance from beyond the arc, making just under half of their 3s, on an 8-of-17 night. Four of their nine misses from deep also came in the final 6:13.

Auburn also got straight-up beaten on the glass. It was out-rebounded 35-29 and beaten 10-7 on offensive boards. The Volunteers had 13 second-chance points to Auburn’s five. But nine of the final 11 rebounds Saturday fell into the hands of the Tigers.

“I think they just kind of got fatigued,” Williams said, “and we wasn't really as tired, so we was hitting them a little more, and we (were) just maintaining what we could.”

With a win to close out its regular season, the Tigers are now four days away from the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. They’re in optimal position with their NCAA Tournament chances likely, as success in Nashville could only bode well for what comes in the remainder of March.

“I told our guys:” Pearl said, “'Look, one team wins the league. That's Alabama. The other 13 didn't. The rest of it is about the tournament now. It's about the postseason now.' What kind seed can you get? What kind of position can you put yourself in to advance in the postseason play? That's where we're at right.”