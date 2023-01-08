Auburn gets needed win against Arkansas

AUBURN - A battle of two rosters that carried a combined 19 blue-chip recruits, the home team led for almost all 40 minutes, as No. 22 Auburn sank No. 13 Arkansas 72-59 on Saturday night at Neville Arena to win its first Top 25 matchup of the season.

“We needed that,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I think everybody in here would agree we needed that. Could you have expected it? I don't know. But they really showed me something tonight -- the bounce-back, the quick turnaround, played great from the start.”

Technically, the shooting struggles continued — somewhat — for Auburn (12-3, 2-1 SEC). It was 43.6% from the field, marking a bottom-half shooting performance of the year. However, it was an improvement from the Tigers’ road loss to Georgia earlier in the week. And where things weren’t great for the Tigers Saturday, they were even worse for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC) shot 33.9% from the field, which was its second-lowest mark this year. Its 3-point percentage (12.5%) and free throw percentage (59.4%) were both bottom-three performances in that mark, the former of which was its worst mark and the second its third-lowest. Both were significantly lower than Auburn’s 33.3% from 3 and 77.7% at the line.

In fact, Auburn’s 17-of-22 night at the line was tied for its second-best performance from that mark this year.

"We know what we're capable of,” Wednell Green Jr. said of Auburn’s offense. “We've just got to show it every night. It's not always going to fall, but I do think our defense led us through the first half. And once your defense is clicking like that, it builds your confidence offensively.”

One of the biggest points of the game, Pearl said, was Auburn’s success in the turnover battle. Coming into the night, Arkansas was No. 17 in Division I in turnover margin. But the Tigers managed one of their cleanest performances of the season from a turnover standpoint, recording just eight.

That’s tied for a season low. By comparison, Arkansas logged 14 turnovers, which Auburn managed to score 25 points off of. The Razorbacks’ turnover total was their third-highest of the season, while Auburn’s eight were the fewest an opponent has had against them.

“That little flat, 2-3 zone bothered them,” Pearl said of Auburn’s defense. “They really struggled with it. They're going to see that all year long. Our guys did a good job with it. We have it in the package. I think it actually also helped our man defense because in the zone you have a gap and you have to build a wall. And when guys are in zone, they get that feeling.”

Following a 2-of-12 shooting performance in Auburn’s loss to Georgia, Green came back with a vengeance Saturday, scoring a team-high 19 points while shooting 62.5% — a career-high for single-game shooting percentage. Green also had five assists, and he had as many steals (3) as he did turnovers.

Arkansas native Allen Flanigan chipped in his highest-scoring effort this season with 18 points. He flirted with a double-double as well, grabbing eight rebounds and recording two steals.

Auburn center Johni Broome also recorded another double-double — his third consecutive and fourth this season — with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also anchored Auburn’s zone defense, recording six blocks.

“He just did his job,” Green said of Broome. “Everybody went out there and did they job. I'm proud of all my teammates. We just went out there, we played our roles and everybody did their job. Everybody has a responsibility in the zone, and we took care of it and they didn't score that much. It worked for us good tonight."

If it weren’t for Arkansas freshman Anthony Black, Saturday’s Auburn win may have been a complete blowout. The former five-star guard logged a game-high 23 points. He was the one Razorback to score more than 15 points and one of two to score more than 10.

“Obviously, Anthony Black is a great player,” Pearl said. “The league knows Anthony Black, just like they knew Jabari Smith. But I got good players too.”