Auburn gets Oregon transfer defensive tackle

Christmas came a few hours early for Auburn football.

Bryan Harsin’s gift? A 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive lineman.

Former-Calera defensive line standout Jayson Jones is heading back home, transferring from Oregon to the Plains after one year with the Ducks.

He redshirted his first year in a pandemic-shortened season. This year he had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games.

The Tigers were in consideration for Jones two years ago, along with Alabama, Florida and LSU, among others. Jones announced his transfer after Mario Cristobal departed for Miami from Oregon earlier this season. He had offers from Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, among others.

Jones will be one of three additions to the Tigers’ defensive line, including freshman Enyce Sledge and JUCO-transfer Jeffrey M’ba.

NFL bound: Smoke Monday expects to play his final game in an Auburn uniform on Tuesday when the Tigers take on the No.20 Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Monday accidentally let the news slip out when he reminisced about his time playing at Auburn.