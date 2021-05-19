Auburn getting transfer safety from Vandy, reportedly losing cornerback Domio

Former Vanderbilt safety Donvoan Kaufman committed to the Tigers on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Kaufman will have four years of eligibility at Auburn.
Kaufman announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.
Kaufman signed with Vanderbilt in the class of 2020 as a three-star recruit per 247 Sports. He impressed in Vanderbilt’s first two games last fall by registering 15 tackles and one pass break-up as well as returning five kickoffs for 137 yards. His 10-tackle performance against LSU on Oct. 3 led the Commodores’ defense.
Kaufman self-identified as testing positive for COVID-19 before Vanderbilt’s game against South Carolina on Oct. 10. Mason announced Kaufman would miss the remainder of the season due to a “medical-related issue.”
Kaufman became a Commodore after an outstanding high school career at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. He recorded 304 tackles, 23 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and eight interceptions in three years as a starter, including a senior season in 2019 which featured 99 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, three fumble returns and one blocked field goal.
Kaufman capped off his prep career by earning Class 5A Division I state title game MVP honors thanks to 11 tackles, a 95-yard kick return touchdown, a rushing touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and the game-sealing interception.
It appears another Auburn player is exploring other options.
According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn cornerback Marco Domio is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising senior was limited this spring due to injury.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Domio signed with Auburn as part of the 2020 class after beginning his college career Blinn College. He first saw action for the Tigers in their fifth game of the fall against Ole Miss and later recorded two tackles against LSU and four tackles in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.
Domio finished the season with eight tackles. He played in seven games with his only start coming against Northwestern.
Domio came to Auburn after recording 26 tackles and eight pass break-ups as a second team all-conference selection at Blinn. He was a first team all-district player as a junior and senior in high school at Heights High School in Houston.