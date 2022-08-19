Auburn goes through second scrimmage of fall camp

TJ Finley had strong command of the offense and Robby Ashford was “flashy” in Auburn’s scrimmage Friday, Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said.

Meanwhile, he said Zach Calzada has been inconsistent and that the staff is working to get him back to where he was after being limited in the spring.

The Auburn quarterback battle continues, with Kiesau simply saying Friday night that the decision to name a starter is going to be a hard one to make.

“They’ve all played really well, and we’re going to have to see who steps out after tonight,” Kiesau said.

Friday marked Auburn’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The scrimmages offer the coaches their best chance at seeing how the quarterbacks operate in live 11-on-11 action. Kiesau stepping off the field said his evaluation of the day’s scrimmage was incomplete having not reviewed the film yet, but he offered insight on how all three performed as the calendar inches closer to the Mercer opener Sept. 3.

“TJ had really good command. He had a lot of precision. He checked some plays for us and got us in the right play,” Kiesau said. He said Robby Ashford was “flashy,” touting his running ability again.

“Zach, we’ve got to keep bringing him along,” Kiesau said. “He has good days and bad days and we’ve got to get him consistent,” he added.

Auburn is closing in on its shift from fall camp to Mercer preparation, and would be expected to name a starting quarterback in a matter of days. Texas, for example, named its starting quarterback for its opener on Friday.

Finley finished the season last year as Auburn’s starter after Bo Nix went down with injury. Calzada transferred in from Texas A&M after a season last year highlighted by an upset win over Alabama. Ashford, a former two-sport star at Hoover, started his college career at Oregon and did not see much action before moving back closer to home ahead of this season — but his running ability has turned heads in fall camp and with that he brings more speed to the backfield than Finley and Calzada.

As for Calzada, who was limited in the spring after an injury to his non-throwing shoulder last fall, Kiesau said that maybe Calzada wanted to jump into fall camp at full speed thinking he’d be performing right back where he was when he was performing when he was the starter at Texas A&M, and now he’s been hung up having to adjust.

Kiesau said the scrimmage was “very situational,” as the coaches put the players including the quarterbacks into different game scenarios.

“I think overall, though, they did well,” Kiesau said of the team at large. “We started a little slow but then they got going.”