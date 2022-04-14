Auburn gymnastics advances to the final four at national championships

FORT WORTH, Texas — The soaring Tigers have done it again.

The high-flying Auburn gymnastics team is going to the Final Four.

In sensational style, Auburn roared to the championship round of the gymnastics postseason Thursday, upsetting defending national champion Michigan in the semifinal quad meet.

Auburn scored a 197.8375.

Florida scored a semifinal-best 197.9750. Auburn and Florida advance to the national final on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Dickies Arena.

Auburn advances to the Final Four for the first time ever and the Tigers will finish the NCAA postseason fourth or better for the first time ever.

Star freshman Suni Lee was rock solid on beam, sensational senior Derrian Gobourne was dazzling on floor, and Auburn surged into the quad lead at the end of the second rotation, ahead of two heavily favored teams in Florida and Michigan.

Auburn was strong again on vault, then on bars, Gobourne and Lee helped slam the door closed on Michigan with two 9.9-plus scores.

Auburn and Florida will join Oklahoma and Utah in the national final.

The Tigers and Gators advanced while Missouri was eliminated after scoring a 197.2000 and Michigan was eliminated with a 196.2875.

Lee wins national title: The Olympic champion is an NCAA champion.

Auburn’s superstar freshman Suni Lee shined again on the biggest stage Thursday, dazzling on her way to the top beam score at the NCAA national championship meet.

Lee won the individual national championship on beam, becoming the second gymnast in Auburn program history to win a national championship.

Lee scored a 9.9625, the single best score at the national meet.

Lee was sensational for Auburn during the Tigers’ hot start on beam. Under pressure on beam to start the NCAA Championship semifinal, the Tigers came out roaring. Sophia Groth hit a stellar 9.9250 and Gabby McLaughlin hit a strong 9.900, setting the stage for Lee.

All the individual championships were awarded Thursday during the national semifinal round. Eight teams competed at the semifinals, with the scores from all the gymnasts from both sessions stacked against each other to determine individual championships. Four teams advanced out of the national semifinal to the national final on Saturday in Fort Worth.

Alabama falls short: Alabama fell short in reaching the last four, finishing behind Oklahoma, Utah and Minnesota in the first session on Thursday.

The Sooners posted the top score of 198.112 during the first session, moving the four-time national champions into the finals for the ninth straight time.

Utah also advanced with an overall score of 197.712, ahead of Minnesota (197.112) and Alabama (197.100).

Utah reached the finals for the fourth time in five championships by finishing the meet with a rock-solid beam set. The Utes’ score of 49.600 was the highest on the event during the first semifinal, ending any hope of Alabama or Minnesota closing the gap.