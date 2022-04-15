Auburn gymnasts set to compete at NCAA Championship final

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cassie Stevens said it back in the beginning of January: “Well,” she shrugged on a sunny day back in Auburn, “our team goal is to be there on the final night of the national championships, so a Final Four team.”

The final night is here. And so is Auburn.

Auburn competes in the NCAA Championship final at noon Saturday on ABC, the culmination of the single most exciting season in program history.

It’s been an incredible ride. Standout veterans like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson have seen their hard work pay off this year, joined by star freshmen like Suni Lee and Sophia Groth.

Together the team has electrified fans and re-written the school record books. Auburn posted nine of the program’s 10 best team scores ever this season, and doubled the number of perfect 10’s recorded by Auburn gymnasts. They made memories surging through the regional semifinal, the regional final and the national semifinal.

Now, the high-flying 2022 Tigers get set for their grand finale on the grandest stage at the national final.

Auburn competes against Florida, Oklahoma and Utah in the final.

Auburn will start on bars then rotation to beam then floor then vault.

“Making it to Final Four, it’s just amazing,” Derrian Gobourne said Thursday night after Auburn punched its ticket.

And while the Tigers had their eyes set on the national final as a team goal even going back to the preseason, underdog Auburn wasn’t a favorite to make it. Auburn was ranked No. 14 in the preseason WCGA coaches’ poll. But the team has conquered challenge after challenge in the postseason. Auburn was the second of two teams to advance out of the regional semifinal, but came back in the regional final to beat out Kentucky on the way to nationals.

In the semifinal, Auburn had to outscore either championship favorite Florida or defending champion Michigan to advance — but Gobourne dazzled, Lee was razor sharp, the Tigers were rock solid under all the pressure, and they punched their ticket beating out the Wolverines and Missouri.

Auburn and Florida advanced out of the semifinal. Auburn scored a 197.835 behind Florida’s 197.9750.

In the other semifinal, Oklahoma scored a 198.1125 and Utah scored a 197.7125.

Auburn has already clinched its best finish in the NCAA postseason in program history. Auburn’s in the final round for the first time under the new format. Auburn went to the old Super Six twice, in 1993 and in 2015, and finished sixth both times. Auburn this season will finish fourth or better for the first time in program history.

Lee won the individual title on beam on Thursday to become the second Auburn gymnast to win an NCAA championship. Gobourne won Auburn’s first title in 2019 as a freshman on vault, making the NCAA Championship meet as an individual qualifier. She vowed, though, that the next time she made it to nationals, it would be with her team, something she sees as a greater achievement and something she accomplished this season.

Lee the same way credited her teammates for her own success.

“I think we definitely just build off of each other, and that’s the thing that helps us the most, and that’s the most important thing, I would say, because if we don’t build off each other, then it’s just going to keep going downhill,” Lee said. “But we do a good job with that, I think.”

Together, the upperclassmen and new freshman have meshed this season to become one team — making it all the way to the national finals.

“We’re kind of just strong all over,” Gobourne shrugged. “And that goes for leadership too. It’s not only seniors who can lead the team. We have great advice from freshmen and sophomores, so I think that’s what really helps us become a strong team.”

Together, the 2022 Tigers compete one last time as a unit Saturday on the floor in Fort Worth.

They wouldn’t want to end it any other way, in any other place, than the national championship final.