Auburn hammers LSU for big SEC win

AUBURN - After enduring four straight nail-biters against SEC West foe LSU, Auburn stepped up Saturday to make sure there was no doubt which Tigers came out on top.
Auburn defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and Christian Tutt created two crucial first-half turnovers against LSU (2-3), as Pritchett made an interception that set up Auburn’s first score and Tutt ran a fumble back for a touchdown. The scores were pivotal for the home Tigers, as they helped Auburn jump out to a three-touchdown lead on its way to a one-sided 48-11 victory.
“It felt really good to beat them real bad,” Tutt said.
Saturday’s showing stands as Auburn’s first win over LSU since 2016 and the most points Auburn (4-2) has ever scored on LSU. The win also marks the first time Auburn has won consecutive games this season.
Auburn missed out on a golden opportunity to score in the second quarter when LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. forced receiver Seth Williams to fumble the football, but Pritchett answered three plays later. LSU quarterback T.J. Finley threw right at Pritchett, who easily made the interception then raced down the sideline before going out of bounds on the LSU four-yard line.
"We was in a zone right there, a Cover 2. I was trying to re-route No. 1, and then once I seen No. 6 come out, I knew that was my play,” said Pritchett, who also had two tackles in the victory. "It was a blessing, man. We had been repping that play all week at practice, and I just so happened to be there and made a good play on the ball."
Two plays later, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix faked a hand-off to Tank Bigsby and dumped the ball off to receiver Eli Stove, who made his way into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. Stove’s score helped Auburn take a 7-0 lead with 12:13 to go before halftime.
Pritchett’s defensive play set up a chance to score for the Tigers. Later in the quarter, Tutt delivered six points himself.
Both teams traded punts but Finley sat back in the pocket and searched downfield on third down. Auburn’s Derick Hall and Colby Wooden reached Finley in the collapsing pocket and knocked the ball out of the true freshman’s hands, leaving it up for grabs on the ground.
Tutt saw the ball and pounced at the chance to score.
Tutt came racing in from the defensive backfield, scooped the ball in one quick motion and was gone on a 20-yard fumble return touchdown. Thanks in large part to those two turnovers, Auburn found itself ahead 14-0 with a little over five minutes to go until halftime.
“The next series [after Williams’ fumble], that's when we had the interception that you know went down to the five-yard line … then we had the strip sack, and Christian picked it up and went house call on it,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “The momentum really swung hard our way. We could feel it, and I think they could feel it.”
Auburn’s defense gifted the offense by scoring on one turnover and setting them up with excellent field position. The Tigers’ next touchdown, however, was all about the offense.
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg left Auburn on its own one-yard line with 3:36 to go until halftime, but Nix and his teammates didn’t hesitate. Auburn put together its most impressive offensive drive of the first half by ripping the much-maligned LSU defense for 99 yards on just eight plays.
The last play of the possession won’t be soon forgotten by Auburn receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who cut to the outside as Williams barreled inside on his route and was all alone in the end zone as an easy target for Nix. The nine-yard reception marked Capers’ first career score and put the Tigers ahead by three touchdowns with only 40 seconds to go in the first half.
LSU desperately needed points before the break, and despite his early issues Finley responded. The road Tigers quickly drove down the field and set things up for kicker Cade York, whose 51-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter created a 21-3 contest.
If York’s kick gave LSU any semblance of momentum, Nix and the offense crushed it early in the second half.
Auburn picked up right where it left off offensively to open the third quarter by making the most out of another eight-play drive. Nix hit three different receivers on the home Tigers’ march downfield then ended the possession himself by racing to the left corner of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown run.
Nix’s rushing touchdown helped Auburn build a 28-3 advantage with 11:35 remaining in the third quarter. The sophomore quarterback ended the victory with an 18-of-24 passing line for 300 yards and three touchdowns to go with 11 carries for 81 yards and the rushing score.
As pivotal as Auburn’s first-half turnovers were, the Tigers’ defense wasn’t done forcing LSU off the field early.
Exactly one play after Nix’s score, Auburn tipped a pass from Finley, sending it straight up in the air with several Auburn defenders in proximity. Defensive end Big Kat Bryant came down with the ball on the LSU 21-yard line. This time Bigsby was the one who cashed in on the turnover, taking a third-down carry two yards into the end zone to build a commanding 32-point lead for the home squad.
Bigsby followed through with another score — this one from three yards out — late in the third quarter. Auburn added one more touchdown — Nix’s 91-yard bomb to Anthony Schwartz early in the fourth quarter — and LSU answered with its only touchdown midway through the fourth before the beatdown was finally complete.
Auburn has a bye week next week before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, to play Mississippi State on Nov. 14. The Tigers know the coming days will offer a chance to catch their breath, and thanks to their performance Saturday they’ll do so with plenty of momentum.
"It was a relief, really. We came in off the Ole Miss, big win, and we just knew we were going to play a big-time team,” Pritchett said. “We just came out and executed our plan.”
