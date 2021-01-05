Auburn hires Boise State’s Jeff Pitman as strength and conditioning coach

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has announced his first hire, and it’s a staffer with whom he’s very familiar.

Auburn announced the hiring of Boise State director of sports performance Jeff Pitman as the Tigers’ new head football strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday. Pitman arrives in Auburn after spending the last eight years on Harsin’s staffs at Boise State and Arkansas State.

“Coach Pitman brings three decades of collegiate strength coaching and player development to the Auburn Family,” Harsin said. “He has been an instrumental part of many championship teams and players he has worked with leave their time with him praising coach Pitman for developing them as football players and men. We know his approach in the weight room and other performance areas will make our players better all-around, especially as he specializes with our men up front on the offensive and defensive lines.”

Pitman spent the last seven years at Boise State after one year at Arkansas State and a two-year run at Western Carolina as the Catamounts’ strength and conditioning coordinator. Prior to that, he spent time as a part of the Colorado staff where he oversaw the speed, strength and conditioning needs for each of the Buffaloes’ varsity programs.

