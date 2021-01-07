Auburn hires former Vandy coach Derek Mason as defensive coordinator

Mason’s defensive units at Stanford ranked among the NCAA’s best in defensive efficiency for three consecutive seasons. While facing seven ranked opponents and one of the nation’s toughest schedules in 2013, Stanford ranked third nationally in rushing defense (89.4 yards), 10th in scoring defense (19.0 points) and 16th in total offense (343.1 yards).

The Cardinal was also one of only five teams to allow less than 100 rushing yards per game in 2013 and ranked fifth nationally with 44 sacks and seventh with 109 tackles for loss.

Mason’s work at Stanford in 2012 resulted in him being a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“Derek Mason is one of the best defensive minds in college football and his track record speaks for itself,” Harsin said in a statement. “I’ve always admired his ability to prepare his defenses and his approach with players on and off the field is outstanding.

"Having experience as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is invaluable and he will bring a lot to our program. We’re fired up to have coach Mason join the Auburn Family.”