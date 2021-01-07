Auburn hires former Vandy coach Derek Mason as defensive coordinator

Auburn has hired a former SEC head coach as its next defensive coordinator.
Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has been hired as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, the program announced Thursday. Mason comes to Auburn after a seven-year run with the Commodores and replaces Kevin Steele, who spent the last five seasons in that role.
“Auburn University is a special place with special people, and I’ve witnessed this in my time in the SEC,” Mason said in a statement. “I admire the school, the facilities, the traditions and the uniqueness of the community.
"Auburn has everything. Auburn embraces all that I believe in, and I’m very appreciative of coach (Bryan) Harsin, director of athletics Allen Greene and the university administration for this opportunity. I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for coach Harsin, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”
Mason posted a 27-55 record at Vanderbilt, which was his first-ever head coaching position. The Commodores played in two bowl games during his tenure and beat rival Tennessee three years in a row from 2016 to 2018, Vanderbilt’s longest winning streak in the series since the 1920s.
Mason’s final Vanderbilt squad was 0-8 when he was fired as head coach on Nov. 29.
Mason took over at Vanderbilt following a four-year run at Stanford. He started his career with the Cardinal as a defensive backs coach in 2010 before serving as the associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach in 2011 and the associate head coach/defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.
Mason’s defensive units at Stanford ranked among the NCAA’s best in defensive efficiency for three consecutive seasons. While facing seven ranked opponents and one of the nation’s toughest schedules in 2013, Stanford ranked third nationally in rushing defense (89.4 yards), 10th in scoring defense (19.0 points) and 16th in total offense (343.1 yards).
The Cardinal was also one of only five teams to allow less than 100 rushing yards per game in 2013 and ranked fifth nationally with 44 sacks and seventh with 109 tackles for loss.
Mason’s work at Stanford in 2012 resulted in him being a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
“Derek Mason is one of the best defensive minds in college football and his track record speaks for itself,” Harsin said in a statement. “I’ve always admired his ability to prepare his defenses and his approach with players on and off the field is outstanding.
"Having experience as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is invaluable and he will bring a lot to our program. We’re fired up to have coach Mason join the Auburn Family.”
Mason came to Stanford from the NFL, where he was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to 2009. The Vikings ranked sixth in total defense in Mason’s final two seasons and won the NFC North both years.
Mason arrived in the NFL following a two-year stint as the wide receivers coach at Ohio, one year in the same role at New Mexico State and one year as the associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator at St. Mary’s.
Mason spent the 2002 season at Utah, where he coached wide receivers and special teams.
Mason’s first experience coaching the defensive side of the ball came at Bucknell, where he was the defensive backs coach from 1999 to 2001. Prior to that, Mason coached running backs at Idaho State for two years, wide receivers at Weber State for two years and wide receivers at Mesa Community College (Arizona) for one year.
Mason played college football at Northern Arizona after being a standout at Camelback High School in Phoenix. As a player, Mason was a two-year starter and four-year letterwinner.
Derek and his wife, LeighAnne, have two daughters, Makenzie and Sydney.
Mason has fairly big shoes to fill in Steele, whose Auburn defenses were routinely among the best in the SEC outside of taking a step back in 2020. In the four NFL drafts since Steele took over the Auburn defense, the Tigers had 12 defenders selected – including two first-rounders in defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in 2020.
Steele served as Auburn’s interim head coach following Gus Malzahn’s dismissal on Dec. 13 and led the Tigers in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.