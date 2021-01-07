Auburn hires Mike Bobo away from South Carolina as offensive coordinator

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is turning to an experienced SEC offensive coordinator to lead the way for the Tigers.
Auburn officially hired South Carolina’s Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator on Thursday. Bobo comes to Auburn after one season with the Gamecocks, which included serving as the team’s interim head coach for the final three games of the season.
Bobo replaces Chad Morris, who spent one season as Tigers’ offensive coordinator.
“I’ve wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he compliments the many things we want to do with our offense,” Harsin said in a statement.
“We are going to be very versatile in what we do, and Mike’s offensive background speaks for itself. I’m really excited to combine forces with Mike as we create the Auburn offense, a high-powered, attacking and physical unit that will come at you in many ways.”
Bobo’s lone South Carolina offense ranked sixth in the SEC in rushing yards per game thanks in large part to running back Kevin Harris, who took 185 carries for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in his sophomore season. The Gamecocks went 0-3 once Bobo stepped in following Will Muschamp’s dismissal as head coach with losses against Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky.
Bobo came to South Carolina after a five-year stint as Colorado State head coach. The Rams posted a 28-35 record during his tenure with the team with three winning seasons and three bowl appearances during that time. Colorado State’s consecutive bowl games in 2015 and 2016 made Bobo the first Rams coach in program history to lead the team to back-to-back bowls in his first two years.
“I have a great amount of respect for coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person,” Bobo said in a statement. “I competed against him for five years as a head coach, and we’ve talked ball on numerous occasions over the years.
"I know what he’s about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I’m excited to get started and look forward to helping coach Harsin compete for championships.”
Bobo’s time at Colorado State came after spending the majority of his adult life at Georgia.
Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 until 1997 and threw for 6,334 yards – the third-most all-time by a Georgia quarterback – and set several school passing records. He served in an administrative role for the Bulldogs in 1998 and then as a graduate assistant in 1999, spent one season as Jacksonville State’s quarterbacks coach then returned to Georgia as quarterbacks coach in 2001.
Bobo served in that role with the Bulldogs through the 2006 season before being promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2007, a role he stayed in for eight years.
During his time at Georgia, Bobo helped lead the Bulldogs to 135 victories, including two Southeastern Conference championships, five SEC Eastern Division titles and eight bowl victories. During Bobo’s 92 games as Georgia offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs scored 30-plus points 57 times, 40-plus points 29 times and more than 50 points 13 times.