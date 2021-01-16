Auburn hires Troy’s Cornelius Williams as wide receivers coach

AUBURN --- Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has hired his final offensive assistant for his first coaching staff with the Tigers.

Auburn announced the hiring of Troy wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams for the same capacity on Saturday. Williams comes to Auburn after coaching the Trojans’ outside receivers for the past six seasons.

"I'm very thankful to coach Harsin for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn," Williams said in a statement. "I know what kind of culture that coach Harsin wants to build at Auburn with his thought process, attention to detail and desire to work hard. ... I know Auburn is a special place, and I can't wait to be a part of it and get to work."

Williams, who played wide receiver at Troy in the mid-2000s and was a four-year letterman, returned to his alma mater in 2015 after coaching the receivers at UAB in 2014 and at Jacksonville State in 2013. During his time on staff at Troy, the Trojans have posted a 45-29 overall record with three double-digit win seasons and three bowl appearances.