Auburn holds first padded practice of fall camp

Other notes

>> The running backs, receivers and some of the defensive backs began the viewing period by working on ball security as they worked downfield. Running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams led the drill and at one point spoke directly to defensive backs McCreary and Pritchett.

>> The linebackers spent part of the viewing period working against a tackling sled during a drill in which they hit the sled and drove it to the ground.

>> The EDGE players worked on engaging and driving blockers back.

>> The wide receivers spent part of practice going through a drill in which the goal was to high point the football. A would-be defender stood in coverage while wearing what looked like pylons on their arms to make the catch much more difficult.

>> The defensive backs took turns in one-on-one coverage against each other off to the side of the field. Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge worked closely with the group and at one point mimicked the footwork and back-pedaling he wanted to see from the group.