Auburn holds open practice with season opener one week away

AUBURN - With the start of Auburn’s 2021 season now a week away, the Tigers offered what amounted to a dress rehearsal on Saturday.
Auburn held an open practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium as the team continues working in preparation for its season opener against Akron on Sept. 4. The practice, which lasted roughly one hour and 40 minutes, allowed reporters and fans alike to get one last look at the Tigers before they begin the season.
Here’s what stood out from Saturday’s practice:
Taking attendance
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s positive COVID test meant we knew the first-year head coach wouldn’t be in attendance on Saturday. On the whole, Harsin was one of just a few absences we noticed.
All of the Tigers’ assistant coaches were on hand for Saturday’s practices. The only players we did not see were wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. and defensive backs Ladarius Tennison, AD Diamond and Ahmari Harvey.
Outside those who apparently weren’t on hand, the only player who was present but appeared limited was defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright. Wright’s status wasn’t a surprise after the sophomore tore his ACL during the spring.
Looking at lineups
Auburn did plenty of work featuring the first-team offenses and defenses squaring off, which gave us another glimpse of what we might see come next Saturday night.
When the team squared up to start 11-on-11 action, the first-team offense featured quarterback Bo Nix; running back Tank Bigsby; wide receivers Demetris Robertson, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Shedrick Jackson; tight end John Samuel Shenker; left tackle Austin Troxell; left guard Brandon Council; center Nick Brahms; right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarius Hamm.
Defensively, the Tigers’ front included EDGE rushers TD Moultry and Derick Hall along with linemen Colby Wooden and Marcus Harris; linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who were eventually replaced by Desmond Tisdol and Chandler Wooten; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett; nickelback Donovan Kaufman, who was replaced by Zion Puckett; and safeties Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten.
The second-team offense consisted of quarterback TJ Finley; running back Shaun Shivers; wide receivers Malcolm Johnson Jr., Ze’Vian Capers and Caylin Newton; tight end Tyler Fromm; left tackle Kilian Zierer; left guard Alec Jackson; center Jalil Irvin; right guard Tashawn Manning; and right tackle Brenden Coffey.
Defensively, the second team had EDGE rushers Romello Height and Eku Leota along with defensive linemen JJ Pegues and Marquis Burks up front; linebackers Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner; cornerbacks Malcolm Askew and Eric Reed Jr.; and safeties Monday and Trey Elston.
To close out the practice, the first-team offense trotted out with a few changes: tight ends Shenker and Luke Deal were together along with Robertson and Ze’Vian Capers at receiver. True freshman running back Jarquez Hunter stood in for Bigsby.
How they did
The coaching staff put the players in various game-like situations Saturday and saw varying results from both sides of the ball.
The fifth period of practice focused on the red zone and challenged the offense to a 3rd-and-8 on the opponent’s 16-yard line. Nix threw outside toward the end zone and receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, but it seemed as if Johnson was late spotting the ball and it fell incomplete. Kicker Anders Carlson then hit a 28-yard field goal to end the possession.
The second-team faced the same setup, and quarterback TJ Finley found Shivers for a short gain. Kicker Ben Patton ended that drive with a 30-yard field goal.
Later on, the Auburn offenses faced operating out of their own red zone. Nix made a good throw to Ja’Varrius Johnson to move the chains on what was a 3rd-and-7 setup.
Auburn’s final periods saw the offense challenged to simply sustain drives against the defense, and a few players on both sides stood out.
Hunter stepped in and showed in part why he’s gotten so much praise this offseason courtesy a decisive cut to the middle that led to a decent gain. The true freshman wasn’t without fault, however, as he fumbled earlier in the drill.
Finley stepped in with the first team during one of the final drives of the afternoon and looked comfortable with the task at hand. He seemed to be in constant communication with the line and had the offense moving before consecutive incompletions intended for Capers and Fromm ended the possession.
While true freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis saw limited action, he ended the practice with some promising efforts. Davis showed good touch on a pass out to the flats to Jackson Billings as the defense’s rush came closing in, and later he hit Trent Mason in stride on a nice post route that moved the chains.
Finley’s late drive also featured a tackle for loss from Leota, who has received praise since joining Auburn from Northwestern.
Other notes
Auburn offered a glimpse at what their plans are on special teams. Ja’Varrius Johnson spent time fielding punts Saturday, as did Robertson, Kaufman, Pritchett and Devin Guice. As for kick return, we saw Kaufman and Shivers at first but later saw the combinations of Pritchett and Hunter as well as Shivers and Bigsby, the latter of whom handled those duties last season.
As practice opened, the offensive linemen concentrated a bit on run blocking with position coach Will Friend acting as quarterback. It was a 3-on-3 setup among the linemen, with Council to the left, Brahms snapping, Friend under center and Jones to the right as they went up against David Shannon and Thomas Kirkham acting as down defensive linemen with Avery Jernian lined up outside.
The team worked on individual drills about midway through practice, and the quarterbacks worked on throws to running backs out of the backfield. They later got in some work with a few receivers, with Nix connecting on consecutive passes to Ja’Varrius Johnson and Kobe Hudson and Finley connecting on back-to-back throws with Robertson and Newton.
During individuals, the wide receivers worked on curl routes with position coach Cornelius Williams acting as a would-be defensive back applying a little pressure behind them. Robertson delivered the highlight of this drill by getting some air in order to make the catch before turning to go past Williams.
The individual period saw outside linebackers coach Bert Watts working intensely with the EDGE rushers. Watts is yet another assistant who’s been very hands-on during drills, and he spent some of the time demonstrating the get-off he wanted from his players.