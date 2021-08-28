Auburn holds open practice with season opener one week away

Finley stepped in with the first team during one of the final drives of the afternoon and looked comfortable with the task at hand. He seemed to be in constant communication with the line and had the offense moving before consecutive incompletions intended for Capers and Fromm ended the possession.

While true freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis saw limited action, he ended the practice with some promising efforts. Davis showed good touch on a pass out to the flats to Jackson Billings as the defense’s rush came closing in, and later he hit Trent Mason in stride on a nice post route that moved the chains.

Finley’s late drive also featured a tackle for loss from Leota, who has received praise since joining Auburn from Northwestern.

Other notes

Auburn offered a glimpse at what their plans are on special teams. Ja’Varrius Johnson spent time fielding punts Saturday, as did Robertson, Kaufman, Pritchett and Devin Guice. As for kick return, we saw Kaufman and Shivers at first but later saw the combinations of Pritchett and Hunter as well as Shivers and Bigsby, the latter of whom handled those duties last season.