Auburn hopes previous experience pays dividends at College World Series

Butch Thompson could pull a Gene Hackman, he said.

When the Auburn baseball team is looking around the massive 24,000-seat stadium in Omaha on Thursday, Thompson could break out the measuring tape like a famous scene from ‘Hoosiers.’

In the movie, as Hackman’s basketball team gets set to play in a big game in a big gym, he breaks out the tape and reminds his players that the rim is still only 10 feet high.

It’s still only 90 feet to first, he could say.

But he has players who know that already, who lived the team’s trip to the College World Series in 2019 — and that, Thompson figures, could be a big difference for Auburn this time around in Omaha.

“Players that have been there — I think that’s more powerful,” Thompson said, as he met with the media Wednesday in Auburn, just before walking through Reverse Tiger Walk and getting on the bus to head to the airport.

Auburn opens its run in the College World Series at 6 p.m. Saturday against Ole Miss in the massive Charles Schwab Field.

It was known as TD Ameritrade Park back when Auburn made its last trip to Omaha in 2019, but the stadium is the same, and it’s the same one senior players like Brody Moore, Kason Howell and Carson Skipper saw as freshmen in 2019.

“I think it’s hard when you haven’t been in 22 years,” Thompson went on. “And now, when you’ve got some players on your team that have been there, I think it’s more powerful to be player-driven.”

Auburn’s back in a buzz as the Tigers are back on the big stage for the second time under Thompson and for the second time in the career of those fourth-year seniors. Dozens of fans gathered for their sendoff at Reverse Tiger Walk on Wednesday. Auburn will have an open practice at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday before the stadium lights up for the start of games on Friday.

“Getting on base is going to be big for us,” Moore said before getting on the bus. “Just staying short and letting the big things happen throughout the games that we play up there.

“It’s a bigger ballpark. Lot of ground to cover. I think if we can hit some hard ground balls and low line drives, we’re going to be pretty good.”

He spoke from experience — experience that Thompson believes could prove big for Auburn as it looks to do damage this time around after going two-and-out in 2019 at the College World Series.

“This is a player’s game,” Thompson said. “Practice is for the coaches and the game is for the players. It’s a different stage, but the elements will be the same.

"You know, you do the ol’ Hoosiers: ‘Hey, it’s only 90 feet from here to there,’ and from the free-throw line to the basket, and it’s 10 feet high — all that stuff applies.”