Auburn hosts ceremony for venue renaming to Neville Arena

Bill Neville loves basketball.
He opened his speech Friday with that simple sentence. “I love basketball.”
He couldn’t have opened it any other way, and it’s been true his whole life — from falling in love with the game during his formative years in Eufaula and getting to keep the scorebook for his middle school, to now, where his namesake will house many future memories, All-Americans and hopefully SEC championships at Auburn.
“It’s overwhelming,” Bill said Friday at the dedication ceremony renaming Auburn Arena to Neville Arena. “We’re just humbled and honored that they were willing to put our name on the Arena. We’ve been talking for a few years now about doing something for men’s basketball. Last fall, we signed up and today they made it official.”
The building has been renamed for Bill and his wife Connie Neville after they made the single largest gift to Auburn athletics in the history of the school.
Auburn hosted a dedication ceremony for the new name of its basketball, gymnastics and volleyball arena Friday afternoon. The ceremony was attended by friends and family of the Nevilles, while speakers included Auburn president Jay Gogue, head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and athletic director Allen Greene.
While neither Bill nor Connie attended Auburn, they have numerous ties to the university. Bill’s father, grandfather and grandmother all attended Auburn and earned degrees from the University.
Connie and Bill have also always been fans of the Tigers and their various teams. The pair were at the famous “Bo Over the Top” game and have shared countless other memories at Auburn sporting events together.
Basketball has always been the Neville’s favorite and since the opening of the arena back in 2010, the couple has been coming to games since the beginning.
“We’ve been coming to this arena since they built it and when it was maybe a quarter full, almost nobody there,” Connie said. “We were there, and we tried to fill up the space with our yelling as much as we could. We just love it so much.”
Auburn announced the name change of the arena back in February after the board of trustees approved it.
The first two events in Neville Arena will be for SEC championships as Auburn gymnastics entered Friday night with a chance to win a share of the SEC regular-season championship in its meet against Florida.
On Saturday, Auburn men’s basketball already has claimed at least a share of the SEC regular season championship, but with a win against South Carolina can claim an outright regular-season championship.
Auburn basketball hosts South Carolina Saturday at noon with the game airing on SEC Network.
“Dr. Gogue really summed it up, ‘They honor us and they give us the honor of honoring them,’” Pearl said. “Bill and Connie are wonderful people, as fine as they come. For them to be as generous and make this investment in all of our student-athletes is very significant.”