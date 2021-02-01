Auburn hosts Georgia as teams reach backstretch of SEC play

AUBURN - On Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers officially begin their final month of basketball this season. The Tigers are looking to finish strong in the second half of SEC play, and they’ll start that stretch against a rival they’ve already beaten once this year.

Auburn (10-8, 4-5 SEC) is looking to return to its winning ways at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Georgia (10-6, 3-6 SEC) in the final meeting between the two programs this year. The Tigers are not only looking to return to form after their modest two-game winning streak ended Saturday, but they’re seeking their third sweep of Georgia in the past four years.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made it clear the Bulldogs have impressed him since the two teams squared off on Jan. 13 in what proved to be a 95-77 rout by the Tigers.

“They’re 3-2 since we played them over there, and that is impressive,” Pearl said Monday. “I think it says a lot about Tom Crean and his staff that they were able to take that loss – where we played really well – and didn’t let it affect them. They’ve beat Ole Miss twice and Kentucky one time since we left there, so they’re alive and well. They’re engaged.”