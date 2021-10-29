Auburn hosts Ole Miss with a chance for the Tigers to separate themselves in SEC West

“He’s making good decisions. Like I said, he runs the ball hard, he’s a physical player at that position and he’s shown that throughout the entire season,” Harsin said of Corral. “I have no idea how he prepares himself or what that looks like during the week, but come game day you can see there's consistency in his play, there's a toughness in his play and there's certainly decision-making and actual plays being made from that position because of him.”

Additionally, Harsin commended the play of wide receiver Dontario Drummond along with running backs Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish.

Although the focus for many when it comes to Lane Kiffin’s team is the offense, the Rebels seemed to be making strides on the other side of the ball, too.

Ole Miss sits third in the SEC thanks to forcing 12 turnovers and fourth in sacks this season. After giving up 93 combined points against Alabama and Arkansas, the Rebels surrendered just 26 to Tennessee followed by 17 to LSU.

Harsin pointed out the Ole Miss defense returns five starters from last fall. He named defensive end Sam Williams as a player who stood out along with linebacker Chance Campbell – the Rebels’ leading tackler – and defensive back Otis Reese.