Auburn keeps recruiting class largely intact despite Malzahn’s firing

AUBURN - It was no head coach, no problem for the Auburn Tigers to start the December early signing period.
Auburn added 12 players on Wednesday on the first of three days during which college prospects can sign. Despite head coach Gus Malzahn’s firing on Sunday, the class saw little movement as the majority of the team’s commitments chose to go ahead and make things official.
Per 247 Sports, Auburn’s class consists of five four-star recruits and seven three-star recruits. As of Wednesday evening, it is considered the 40th-best class in the nation and the 12th-best in the SEC in large part due to the low number of signees. Those 12 players have an average grade of 88.76, which stands as the seventh-best average in the conference.
“The staff did a great job the last couple days [and were] relentless in their pursuit of trying to keep the class together and represent Auburn in terms of a way people at Auburn would be proud,” interim head coach Kevin Steele said.
Steele added Auburn expects to add a 13th signee on Friday. The interim head coach hinted it will be a defensive lineman.
Change seemed inevitable for the Tigers’ class given Malzahn’s departure, but for the most part that was not the case.
While commits Tar’varish Dawson, Phillip O’Brien Jr. and Eric Wilson chose to take some time as Auburn decides on Malzahn’s successor, the team’s only true defector was four-star offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, who had still planned to sign until announcing Wednesday he was decommitting.
The class was held together in part thanks to the talent at the top.
Auburn’s three top-rated commits according to 247 Sports signed Wednesday in four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter, four-star safety Ahmari Harvey and four-star dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis. Those players looking elsewhere could have potentially derailed an Auburn class that faced plenty of questions entering the signing period. Instead, their decisions helped buoy a group that doesn’t have a lot of signees but makes up for it with the quality of the players signed.
Steele spoke glowingly about Davis, who has wowed as a quarterback in Houston, Texas and signed on the dotted line despite the uncertainty regarding what kind of offense he’ll be a part of at Auburn.
“There's not guys out there that are just uncommitted at that position at the SEC level to go get, so for him to do what he did was huge. [Offensive coordinator Chad Morris] did a great job of making sure that happened,” Steele said.
“He's a very athletic, strong arm, accurate, can beat you with his legs, beat him with your arms, extremely competitive. And he's won championships. I think he's getting ready to play for his third state championship in a row. In the state of Texas, that's hard to do.”
Steele explained Auburn’s primary focus entering the signing period was offensive line and the linebacker corps. The Tigers added to their depth up front right away in offensive guard Garner Langlo — who was the first player to officially sign Wednesday morning — but are still lacking help at linebacker with less than two months before the February signing date.
Steele added Auburn can still add 11 more players to the roster by the time the 2021 class is completed.
Auburn added a good mix of players Wednesday thanks to signing five players who are expected to play on offense and seven expected to play on defense.
In addition to Davis and Langlo, Auburn added receiver Hal Presley and along with tight ends Landen King and Grant Calcaterra, the latter being an Oklahoma transfer.
Besides Hunter, the Tigers signed defensive linemen Tobechi Okoli, Ian Matthews and Marquis Robinson along with defensive backs Ahmari Harvey, Armani Diamond and Kamal Hadden. Hadden is a junior college transfer.
Auburn entered unfamiliar territory this week after Malzahn’s dismissal. Despite the major upheaval within the program, the Tigers left the early signing period with a solid group of signees.
“These guys — these 12 — they showed a commitment to Auburn University,” Steele said.
“That is the kind of commitment you want in the fourth quarter in the Iron Bowl. They did not waver. They were committed to finish for Auburn, and that’s huge.”
