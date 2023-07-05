Auburn got some good news on the Independence Day holiday Tuesday as Clay-Chalkville High School linebacker D’Angelo “DJ” Barber announced he is committed to the Tigers, but lost out on another commitment when Central-Phenix City 5-star wide receiver Cam Coleman committed to Texas A&M.

Barber (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) is rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. He is Auburn’s ninth commitment for the 2024 class.

Barber announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

Barber led the Clay-Chalkville defense with 145 tackles as a junior in 2022, including 12.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. He also had two interceptions.

He has more than 20 Division I offers in addition to Auburn, including Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

“DJ Barber is one of my all-time favorites,” Clay-Chalkville coach Drew Gilmer told AL.com in May. “He’s a dude. He has played ‘mike’ linebacker for us since he was a sophomore. … He can run, he can cover, he makes all of our calls. He’s very intelligent, and he will strike you. He’s that old-school linebacker with new-school tools. He can get sideline-to-sideline. He’s fun to watch. Whoever gets him will get a heck of a player.”

Coleman committed to the Aggies over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Florida among others.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior is the No. 1 senior recruit in the state of Alabama, accoriding to 247 composite rankings. He is the No. 11 player in the nation and the No. 3 player at his position.

“He is a great kid, an unbelievable worker, really good in the classroom, a good teammate and that is not even getting to what he can do on the field with his size, range and speed,” Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix told AL.com of Coleman this spring. “His ball skills are crazy good. I tell people and college coaches who come in here all the time if there is one better in the nation, I would like to see him because Cameron is really special.”

As a junior, Coleman caught 31 passes for 542 yards and 6 TDs for the 10-3 Red Devils. Nix’s team had four receivers who caught at least 25 passes, including Michigan signee Karmello English (70 receptions).

Nix has said the best is yet to come for Coleman.

“I don’t think we will see the best of him in high school,” he said. “He is really a young junior right now. I think he will grow and develop and be incredible down the road. He has that work ethic and drive that when you combine it with immense talent is a recipe for greatness.”

Coleman’s commitment leaves just two players in the 247 Top 10 Class of 2024 uncommitted — Vestavia Hills Edge Justin Ross (No. 4) and Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (No. 9).