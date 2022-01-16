Auburn lands transfer cornerback from Oregon

AUBURN — An Auburn cornerback room searching to replace first-team All-American Roger McCreary added another weapon.
D.J. James is transferring to the Tigers from Oregon, where he had 46 tackles and two interceptions in his 2021 junior season.
“I’ma win and I got Ties Now, Ian Sparing No ! I’m Home #WDE,” James wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The 6-foot, 185-pound James is from Mobile, where he went to Spanish Fort High School. He joins Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett at cornerback for the Tigers, who also have a healthy recruiting class in the secondary.
Four-star cornerbacks Austin Ausberry and JaDarian Rhym have signed with Auburn as well as No. 1 juco cornerback prospect Keionte Scott. In replacing McCreary, it’s unclear whether Auburn will turn to two of its newcomers to start or have Simpson and Pritchett still at the front of the group.
Auburn also added an Oregon defensive lineman, Jayson Jones, to its 2022 roster out of the transfer portal. Meanwhile, three-year Tigers starting quarterback Bo Nix will play for the Ducks in 2022.
Hunter leaving AU: One of Auburn’s top-rated high school signees from the 2021 class appears set to play elsewhere.
Freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter has entered the transfer portal, Hunter confirmed on social media. Hunter’s decision comes after the former four-star recruit did not appear in a game as a true freshman.
Hunter’s decision to enter the portal was first reported by On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hunter committed to Auburn in December 2019 then signed with the team the following December despite the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. He was the top-rated signee for the Tigers at that time according to 247Sports until EDGE rusher Dylan Brooks’ late addition to the class.
Hunter was an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 and had an impressive performance in the Tigers’ A-Day spring game, which included recording a tackle for loss on running back Tank Bigsby to force a turnover on downs.
Despite Hunter’s early flashes, he did not see the field in 2021.
With Hunter potentially leaving, the Tigers’ defensive tackle options will include super senior Marquis Burks and juniors Zykeivous Walker, Jeremiah Wright and JJ Pegues.
Auburn has also added junior college prospect Jeffrey M’ba, Oregon transfer Jayson Jones and high school prospect Enyce Sledge since the end of the 2021 season.