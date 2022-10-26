Auburn legend Bo Jackson praises Deion Sanders for coaching success

Auburn legend Bo Jackson praised Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders in a recent interview with USA Today, saying Sanders has the ability to coach anywhere when asked about the possibility of Sanders coaching at Auburn.

“Deion can coach anywhere in the country — college, professional level — that he wants to,” Jackson said in an interview with USA Today’s Tony Anderson. “It’s just whether or not the organization is ready for Prime.”

Anderson asked specifically whether Sanders would be a good fit as head coach at Auburn. Jackson chose to answer in generalities, saying Sanders is qualified and capable to coach anywhere.

“You can look at what he’s done for Jackson State in the short amount of time that he’s been there,” Jackson said. “He has the charisma. He has what it takes. Because Deion, like myself, we were coached old-school. That’s the way he’s coaching his players. And you’re seeing the results.”

Sanders is in his third year as head coach at Jackson State, holding a 20-5 record overall. The team is off to a 7-0 start this season in the Division I FCS. Sanders has been named as a potential target for Power Five schools after his success at Jackson State, and Auburn has been talked about in the same conversations with Bryan Harsin’s future as head coach in doubt.

While Jackson said Sanders has the capability of coaching in the college ranks or the pros, Sanders said in a recent interview with 60 Minutes that he only wants to coach college teams.

When 60 Minutes asked him what would happen if a school with more resources called him, he said: “I’m going to have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to.”