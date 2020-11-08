Auburn legend Tim Hudson settles in for first full season as pitching coach

“We've had a couple guys, the first time they pitched in a game was here in this last week and even yesterday [Oct. 29]. It was a big spectrum of where guys were as far as getting ready for games and getting ready for the fall, but everybody's starting to gradually get to the same place.”

Hudson was no stranger to the Auburn program before coming on board in January since he lived locally and followed his alma mater closely. He said he’s admired the job Thompson has done at the helm of the program, and getting to see the team up close on a daily basis gives him even more hope about the future.

Hudson had some experience coaching from helping his son Kade’s junior varsity baseball team at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, and the 2020 preseason and shortened regular season gave him an introduction to playing a role with the Tigers.

For Hudson, the biggest adjustment is understanding he’s responsible for all the pitchers on the roster rather than the solo mentality he had during his playing career.