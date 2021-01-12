Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten returning, defensive back Christian Tutt reportedly leaving

After opting out of the 2020 season, Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten will be back in 2021.

Wooten announced Tuesday he was returning to the team after sitting out in 2020, which would have been his senior season. Wooten’s return is a considerable one for a linebacker corps that lost senior K.J. Britt but returns top tacklers Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain from this fall.

“Back like I never left,” Wooten wrote on social media. “See you come fall Jordan-Hare.”

Wooten announced in August he would not play football during the pandemic-altered 2020 season as he awaited the birth of his son. That decision came after a 2019 season in which Wooten was a crucial reserve linebacker for the Tigers who recorded 27 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Wooten was one of three Auburn players who opted out before the season along with fellow linebacker Josh Marsh and defensive back Traivon Leonard.

At the time of his opt out, Wooten said he was supported by Auburn athletic director Allen Greene, head coach Gus Malzahn and linebackers coach Travis Williams. He also said he intended to play for Auburn again in 2021.