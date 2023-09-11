Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante was named the SEC co-Defensive Player or the Week, the league offices announced Monday.

Asante had a team-high and career-best 12 tackles in Auburn’s 14-10 win over Cal on Saturday. He also logged a pass breakup, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Eight of his 12 stops were on plays of 3 yards or fewer, and he logged a tackle on eight of Cal’s 13 drives. Of those drives, the Golden Bears only scored on one.

“It was surreal, to be honest with you,” Asante said of the accolade. “I’m grateful to God that, like I said, I didn’t give up on myself. When I first got here, my dad passed away in February. (I) Had to go through spring ball and was battling a lot of things. As a young man in this world, you need your father. It was a hard thing losing him, because he was my best friend.

“So, to experience being the SEC Player of the Week, I’m just praying I made him proud and I’m grateful to get the opportunity to be out there and play the game I love and play it the only way I know how to play it, which is with intensity and effort. So for those who contributed in that, in making me that: I’m grateful. I just thank God for what he has done in my life.”

It wasn’t necessarily a breakout performance for Asante either, who had a team-high six tackles against UMass in Week 1. He’s Auburn’s leading tackler through two games, with 18 total stops.

He’s the 13th Auburn defender since the start of the new millennium to reach that total through two games in a season. He’s in good company, joining Will Herring, Tre’ Williams, KJ Britt and Daren Bates, among others, to reach that mark.

Auburn’s Week 2 win saw its defense stave off the Golden Bears, limiting them to 3.5 yards per play until Payton Thorne connected with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather for a go-ahead touchdown late.

“I was so pleased of the way there was just no panic,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said of Auburn’s defense. “It was just, we’re going to figure this out somehow, someway, and get out of here with a win. Not every team in Year 1 have I felt could handle that. I wasn’t sure about our kids, truthfully.

“I really thought we were going to go in there and score 30, 40 points and make it easier on the defense. Lord knows that didn’t happen. I’m so proud of the leadership on that side of the ball. They were just, ‘Coach, I’ve got you?’ Eugene Asante played his tail off — as did others, I don’t want to get to pointing them out.”