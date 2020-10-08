Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt to reportedly have surgery on thumb

AUBURN – Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt will undergo thumb surgery on Friday, according a report by Auburn Undercover. The timetable for Britt’s return to the team is uncertain.

Britt will undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb. He played through the hand injury as well as a shoulder injury during the Tigers’ loss to Georgia last Saturday.

Through two games, Britt led the team with 23 tackles along with one tackle for loss. The performances to start 2020 followed a junior season in which Britt was named an All-SEC linebacker after registering 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers.

Auburn was missing two valuable offensive players for most of the Georgia game in running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver Eli Stove. It was not clear if the duo will be back this Saturday, either.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said both players are “still questionable” during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. Malzahn’s update comes after Shivers was limited in practice last week and missed the Georgia game and after Stove left the loss to the Bulldogs early due to injury.