Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe ‘ready to lead’ with captain status now in hand

AUBURN - Last week, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe thought back to one of his earliest experiences with the Tigers.

Pappoe earned an offer from Auburn as an eighth grader, and later on he visited the campus to tour what proved to be his home at the next level. Pappoe remembers his guide showing him the captain bricks, which commemorate the team’s various captains by displaying their names for years to come.

Pappoe said he thought about what it would be like to see his name among those many bricks one day.

Now, Pappoe knows that day will be arriving soon.

Pappoe was selected as one of Auburn’s two permanent captains for the 2021 season, with the other being fellow linebacker Chandler Wooten. Pappoe’s status was a well-earned one given his production over the last two years, and it has the junior eager to accomplish even more this fall.

“It was amazing,” Pappoe said Thursday of being named a captain. “Just to be selected by my teammates means a lot. It shows me that all of the work I have been putting in for leadership and just handling my business on the field is paying off. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m excited and ready to lead.”