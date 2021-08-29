Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe ‘ready to lead’ with captain status now in hand

AUBURN - Last week, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe thought back to one of his earliest experiences with the Tigers.
Pappoe earned an offer from Auburn as an eighth grader, and later on he visited the campus to tour what proved to be his home at the next level. Pappoe remembers his guide showing him the captain bricks, which commemorate the team’s various captains by displaying their names for years to come.
Pappoe said he thought about what it would be like to see his name among those many bricks one day.
Now, Pappoe knows that day will be arriving soon.
Pappoe was selected as one of Auburn’s two permanent captains for the 2021 season, with the other being fellow linebacker Chandler Wooten. Pappoe’s status was a well-earned one given his production over the last two years, and it has the junior eager to accomplish even more this fall.
“It was amazing,” Pappoe said Thursday of being named a captain. “Just to be selected by my teammates means a lot. It shows me that all of the work I have been putting in for leadership and just handling my business on the field is paying off. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m excited and ready to lead.”
Pappoe helped establish himself as a grinder for Auburn last season when he and fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain hardly came off the field, which resulted in Pappoe racking up 93 tackles and five games of double-digit tackles.
But Pappoe furthered his status as a leader this offseason, practically as soon as new head coach Bryan Harsin entered the picture.
“One of the first guys I met when I took the job was Owen. Owen came in and introduced himself. My wife was in there. I think my son was in there with me. He gave her a hug, shook his hand. You just talk about, like a pro, right out of the gate,” Harsin said on July 22.
“I think he is, without question, a leader on our football team. Guys respect him. He does things right. He works himself to the best of his ability every single day.”
Pappoe and McClain worked tirelessly on the field last fall – Pappoe estimated they averaged 70 or 80 snaps per game in 2020 – out of necessity with senior KJ Britt sidelined after the second game and the team’s other linebackers extremely inexperienced. That won’t be the case entering 2021, as senior Chandler Wooten is back after opting out and sophomores Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdol and Cam Riley have taken steps forward with their play.
Pappoe shared that Auburn has some packages that call for Pappoe, McClain and Wooten to all be on the field at the same time, and he added Wooten doesn’t look like someone who stepped away from the game for a year.
Pappoe also made it clear how highly he thought of the linebackers as a whole.
“I’m going to take us over anybody. I think we have the best linebacker room in the country,” Pappoe said. “[It’s] just how versatile we are. We’re not one-dimensional. All of us have really good pass rush ability, really good coverage ability, and we can run sideline to sideline. We probably have the fastest linebacker crew in the country as well. We can do it all.”
When Pappoe was asked about the advice he’d give Auburn’s younger players given the tough schedule they’re about to face, he was very direct and explained they won’t face any obstacles tougher than what’s been thrown their way in the past few weeks and months.
“Don’t let the moment be too big. Just look at it as just another day at the office. Fall back on your training,” Pappoe said. “We practice hard every day so no game should be too big for you, where you feel overwhelmed or kind of nervous or anything like that. Just go out there and just do what you do … Once you do that, you’re going to make a lot of plays.”