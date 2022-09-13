Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe relishes second chance against Penn State

Owen Pappoe and his teammates at Auburn have an opportunity to course correct from a tough 28-20 loss last season against Penn State.

Pappoe was on track to becoming an early-round NFL Draft with a solid junior season on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Tigers head coach got off to a 2-0 start with hopes of ruining the “Whiteout” party at Beaver Stadium.

“You have the whole white out, you know, the 100,000 in their stadium and all that,” Pappoe said about last season’s trip to State College. “They had a lot of theatrics going on in that game, too.”

Pappoe’s path derailed with an ankle injury suffered in the second half against the Nittany Lions. Harsin’s first loss as Auburn’s coach became far more costly when a significant component of the defense couldn’t play the last four games of the 2021 season.

Auburn went 3-1 with wins against Georgia State, Arkansas, and LSU and a loss against Georgia during the four games Pappoe missed before returning for the Ole Miss win. He played in the 20-3 loss against Texas A&M the following week. He wouldn’t play after the Aggie defeat as the Tigers suffered losses against Mississippi State, South Carolina, Alabama, and the Birmingham Bowl against Houston.

Pappoe and his teammates are underdogs for Saturday’s (2:30 pm CT CBS) contest versus No. 22 Penn State at Jordan-Hare. A win could build confidence for the 2-0 Tigers, who haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since Oct 30, 2021, in the Ole Miss game.

“I’m looking forward to it, man. But I’m not trying to treat it like the Super Bowl or anything,” Pappoe told reporters during a press conference on Monday. “You’ve got to take everything one week at a time. But, definitely, I’m looking forward to going out there and executing at the highest level.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from Lawrenceville, Ga, made the starting lineup in his first game. As a freshman, he amassed 49 tackles, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, four hurries, and a forced fumble. His sophomore year was even better. He posted 93 tackles, four sacks, and an interception to follow up his strong freshman campaign at Auburn.

Pappoe saw his high expectations for his junior season change after the Penn State game. He likely would be playing in the National Football League now if he didn’t get hurt against the Nittany Lions. However, his return provides the Tigers with a leader who knows much about what PSU quarterback Sean Clifford and the offense do well.

“They run a lot of the same stuff. Obviously, there’s little tweaks here and there,” Pappoe said. “But it’s a copycat league, so they’re gonna take some of the things we’ve been struggling with these past two weeks and try throwing it at us with their own twists. They’ve run a lot of similar things that they did last year.

Penn State comes to the Plains a day shy of one year since Pappoe’s injury. He doesn’t blame the Nittany Lions for the ailment he said happened when he collided with a teammate trying to make a tackle. However, the veteran linebacker sees a chance for his individual goals and the team’s mission to combine with a strong performance.

“It’s a big game. I think they’re ranked, what, No. 22 in the country or something like that,” Pappoe said. “So, you know, this is a statement game for us to show them that we need to be recognized as one of the top teams in the country.”