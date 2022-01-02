Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe to return for senior season in 2022

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe’s time at Auburn isn’t done just yet.

Pappoe announced Sunday he is returning to Auburn for his senior season. Pappoe’s decision comes after the junior missed eight games in 2021 with an apparent leg injury.

“Gotta finish this thing the right way! Year 4 OTW [on the way],” Pappoe wrote on social media.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he had the second-most tackles for the Tigers, and he began his junior campaign on a similar trajectory. Pappoe had 15 tackles through Auburn’s first three games before sustaining an injury during the Tigers’ game against Penn State on Sept. 18.

Pappoe subsequently missed the next four games before returning on Oct. 30 against Ole Miss, a game during which he had five tackles.

“I’m still not even really fully 100 percent yet; it’s still bothering me a little bit now, but it’s not going to get better until after the season, you know what I’m saying?” Pappoe said on Nov. 3. “I’m still pushing through it, doing the best I can to go out there and make plays for the team.”