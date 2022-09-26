Auburn lists Ashford as starter; center Johnson to have surgery

Auburn's quarterback saga got plenty of updates from Bryan Harsin's weekly Monday press conference.

As many anticipated, Robby Ashford was listed as QB1 on the team's depth chart. But he was followed by freshman Holden Geriner and TJ Finley, in that order, on the depth chart with an "or" listed between the two backups.

Finley, who won the starting job ahead of the season, was reportedly unavailable for Saturday's win against Missouri, and did not see playing time despite dressing out.

Harsin said he expects "those guys to be out there," explicitly saying TJ Finley will practice this week. However, the worth of the coach's word regarding health status has been in question as of last week, as Harsin said last week that Finley "was good to go" ahead of Missouri week and that backup and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada was also "competing like everybody else," despite reports later in the week that he'd be undergoing shoulder surgery.

Calzada, who was listed as Auburn's third-string quarterback ahead of the Missouri matchup, was not on the Tigers' depth chart Monday.

Harsin was pleased with the quarterback play from Auburn on Saturday, and he said he thought Ashford handled his first start well.

"I think he made some good decisions for us," Harsin said. "We took care of the football. I know he was really excited about having the opportunity to go out there and start and play, as he should. And he played well, and he utilized his legs and made some good throws at times.

"And I thought just his demeanor on the sideline and attitude, approach and everything going into the week was really, really good. So I liked where he was at."

Both Harsin and Ashford also praised Geriner, who got his first snaps of his college career against Missouri.

"I think Holden did a great job, just coming out there when I went out," Ashford said. "He prepares every week like he's the starter, like we all do. And just for him to be so young and just the knowledge and the wisdom he has, to be so smart as a true freshman is great.

"He throws a great ball. I'd probably say he throws the best ball in the room. I think he probably throws the prettiest ball in the room.

"But just to see the progress he's made, too, from the time I got here until now, it's just been great. ... (No.) 12's gonna be a great one, (No.) 12's gonna be a really good one here, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for him."

Johnson to undergo surgery: Auburn center Tate Johnson will undergo surgery this week after suffering an injury in the Missouri game Saturday, Harsin said Monday. It'll require six to weeks of recovery time, Harsin said, and "could be season-ending."

After not seeing game time in 2021, Johnson recorded starts in Auburn's first four games this season, taking over the center position in the aftermath of the medical retirement of six-year starter Nick Brahms.

In Johnson's absence, Jalil Irvin is listed as Auburn's starting center on this week's depth chart. The senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., has been a backup center the past two seasons and made his first career start in the Birmingham Bowl last year.