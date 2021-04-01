Auburn looking for ‘some competition’ at offensive tackle

The year 2020 was incredibly difficult for Hamm outside of football, as his young son Karter unexpectedly died in February. But with the help of his wife Kayla and daughter Kalani — who was born in November — Hamm has persevered and is eager to make the most of 2021.

“It was a long year for me, but God gives his battles to his strongest warriors. I firmly believe in that. I'm just glad to put it behind me,” Hamm said. “I'm just ready to go, man. Just getting healthy and being there for my team. Like I said, I didn't get to end how I wanted to last year, but this year I'm ready to go to get back out there on the field with my team.”

Troxell, meanwhile, seemed to be neck and neck with Jackson in competing for the left-tackle job and stepped up when Jackson was injured. Troxell played in eight games in 2020 and will likely push Jackson for a starting spot just like he did in last year’s fall camp.

Coffey and Zierer were at a disadvantage given the summer of 2020 was limited and fall camp looked completely different due to the pandemic, but Coffey still wound up playing in five games in his first year at Auburn.

Coffey has put on 13 pounds since last fall per Auburn’s official roster, and head coach Bryan Harsin pointed out Coffey competed well among his teammates in winter workouts.