Auburn looking for ‘some competition’ at offensive tackle

AUBURN --- Last season the Auburn Tigers faced the challenge of breaking in two new starting offensive tackles as part of a five-man offensive line featuring four new starters. That task led to several highs and lows in 2020, and entering 2021 the team is looking for more from the two anchor spots up front.
Senior left tackle Alec Jackson and senior right tackle Brodarious Hamm are back after learning firsthand what it takes to play offensive line in the SEC last fall. With them comes competition in the form of fellow seniors Brenden Coffey and Kilian Zierer — two junior college transfers from the class of 2020 — and senior Austin Troxell, who stepped up when Jackson battled injuries last season.
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo discussed the team’s offensive tackle position on March 22. While the first-year play-caller acknowledged that by that point the Tigers only had three practices under their belts, he made it a point to say how important it was for the tackles to push each other to be the best.
“We're throwing a lot at these guys, from run game to pass game. There are definitely things we need to work on. We need to clean up some of our sets in the pass game. We need some competition at the tackle position,” Bobo said. “I don't think we're in a position right now to say hey, we've got competition right there. We're all trying to figure out right from left right now and the pass sets that (offensive line coach Will) Friend wants.
“Ultimately, we're going to create some competition and have some competition at that tackle position, but they've got to be able to protect at the tackle position, first and foremost. And that's something we'll be working on hard this spring.”
Just who emerges as part of that competition at tackle remains to be seen. The early frontrunners are Jackson and Hamm, who started for the majority of the 2020 season before injuries led to both missing some time in the final games of the season.
Jackson beat out Troxell to start at left tackle and held down that position until suffering a hand injury against Tennessee on Nov. 21, which led to him missing the Alabama game and the Mississippi State game. He returned to play left tackle in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.
“Alec, you know, in the beginning we all kind of struggled last year. But Alec, as the season went on last year, I definitely saw him get better,” Hamm said on March 24. “He’s one of the experienced guys. He's only getting better, and so is the group.”
Hamm, meanwhile, handled the duties at right tackle before dealing with his own injury issues. Hamm also suffered an injury against Tennessee but played through it and started against Alabama before giving way to Coffey. He played against Texas A&M the following week but went down with an injury in the fourth quarter then sat out against Mississippi State and against Northwestern with Coffey filling his spot.
The year 2020 was incredibly difficult for Hamm outside of football, as his young son Karter unexpectedly died in February. But with the help of his wife Kayla and daughter Kalani — who was born in November — Hamm has persevered and is eager to make the most of 2021.
“It was a long year for me, but God gives his battles to his strongest warriors. I firmly believe in that. I'm just glad to put it behind me,” Hamm said. “I'm just ready to go, man. Just getting healthy and being there for my team. Like I said, I didn't get to end how I wanted to last year, but this year I'm ready to go to get back out there on the field with my team.”
Troxell, meanwhile, seemed to be neck and neck with Jackson in competing for the left-tackle job and stepped up when Jackson was injured. Troxell played in eight games in 2020 and will likely push Jackson for a starting spot just like he did in last year’s fall camp.
Coffey and Zierer were at a disadvantage given the summer of 2020 was limited and fall camp looked completely different due to the pandemic, but Coffey still wound up playing in five games in his first year at Auburn.
Coffey has put on 13 pounds since last fall per Auburn’s official roster, and head coach Bryan Harsin pointed out Coffey competed well among his teammates in winter workouts.
Zierer was slowed after suffering a knee injury the fall prior to his arrival at Auburn, but center Nick Brahms said Zierer got a lot stronger right alongside Coffey this winter. The Tigers will undoubtedly be looking for both players to compete for the starting tackle positions, and their emergence along with the arrival of true freshman tackle Colby Smith this summer could provide further stability at the position.