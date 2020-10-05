Auburn looking to lock in offensive line lineup

Even after studying the film, Malzahn made it clear there was really nothing new gleaned from the rewatch. Again, Malzahn was straightforward in saying Georgia beat Auburn on both lines of scrimmage.

“It was pretty much what I saw on the sidelines. Like I said, they got after us pretty good. You've got to give them credit. You're looking at one of the best teams in the country,” Malzahn said. “It's a measuring stick of where we're at. We've got to improve. Our guys understand that. Our coaches understand that, and we're committed to doing that.”

Troxell and Jones are two of the players who may have worked their way into more playing time entering the Arkansas week.

Malzahn praised Troxell on Sunday night, saying he felt the junior competed well and has shown plenty of savviness as far as his football instincts go. Troxell has dealt with three right-knee injuries going back to his junior year of high school, and Malzahn said Troxell’s growing trust in his knee has been noticeable.

Malzahn also complimented Jones, explaining that the redshirt freshman missed a few weeks of fall camp but has been coming on as of late.

“He's a guy that obviously has a lot of potential,” Malzahn said of Jones. “Really feel good about him, you know, moving forward.”