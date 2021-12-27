Auburn looks to close 2021 on high note against No. 21 Houston in Birmingham Bowl

While the bowl matchup appears to be a near-even one – especially with Auburn missing starters Nick Brahms, Brodarious Hamm, Zakoby McClain and Roger McCreary – the Tigers will most certainly have the crowd on their side. Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium is expected to host its largest crowd yet Tuesday given its close proximity for many Auburn fans.

“It’s an opportunity for our guys to finish the season and then also to do it right here in Alabama,” Harsin said. “We’re looking forward to having the fans out there enjoying a great game and having a great atmosphere and making this one of the best bowl games of the year.”

With several usual contributors unavailable for the bowl, Auburn will be counting on others to step up in order to contend. Among those players is Wooten, who is no stranger to such tasks after filling the role left by injured teammate Owen Pappoe.

Wooten has been a part of several big moments for the Tigers over the last four years. If it were up to him, the senior and his teammates will deliver yet another come game time Tuesday.