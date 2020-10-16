Auburn looks to end road woes during unusual season

AUBURN - Dating back to last October, the Auburn Tigers have struggled in their games away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The challenge the Tigers face Saturday is to end those issues when travel is a challenge unlike any the team has faced before.

Auburn has lost four of its last five games away from home dating back to its loss to then-No. 10 Florida on October 5, 2019, with the lone road win in that span being a 51-10 victory over Arkansas. The task now is to get back on track despite a year in which traveling features several new hurdles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As far as wide receiver Seth Williams is concerned, whether the game is home or away doesn’t matter. What makes the difference is whether the Tigers show up to the stadium ready to handle their business.

“We’re not really worried about away games or nothing like that. We just take every game as the next game, and we’re just going to fight like we normally do,” Williams said. “We never did like the crowd or anything like the atmosphere at away games. We just take it as the next game.”