Auburn looks to end road woes during unusual season

AUBURN - Dating back to last October, the Auburn Tigers have struggled in their games away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The challenge the Tigers face Saturday is to end those issues when travel is a challenge unlike any the team has faced before.
Auburn has lost four of its last five games away from home dating back to its loss to then-No. 10 Florida on October 5, 2019, with the lone road win in that span being a 51-10 victory over Arkansas. The task now is to get back on track despite a year in which traveling features several new hurdles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As far as wide receiver Seth Williams is concerned, whether the game is home or away doesn’t matter. What makes the difference is whether the Tigers show up to the stadium ready to handle their business.
“We’re not really worried about away games or nothing like that. We just take every game as the next game, and we’re just going to fight like we normally do,” Williams said. “We never did like the crowd or anything like the atmosphere at away games. We just take it as the next game.”
Auburn safety Smoke Monday explained that the Tigers’ travel conditions look a lot different this fall as players do their best to stay apart. Despite the inconvenience, he said the players have made an effort to keep their distance, adding that the Auburn staff has done an excellent job at keeping the team healthy.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the primary difference in travel for the Georgia game, the Tigers’ only road game prior to Saturday’s game at South Carolina, was the amount of buses the team took to Athens. Malzahn said the Tigers took double the amount of buses they normally would to carry the team, a tactic of spreading everyone out that seems to have worked so far.
While two SEC games have been postponed this week and Alabama head coach Nick Saban is in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Tigers have had no positive tests since the season started per Malzahn. Malzahn has repeatedly praised his players for taking the protocol seriously while often adding that they can’t afford to let up anytime soon.
“Our guys have done a really good job since the season started. We need to continue that,” Malzahn said on Sunday. “I think that will be a big key for all the teams' success in our league.”
Staying healthy remains at the forefront for Auburn, but getting back to winning away from home is up there, too. Saturday could be the start of a strong road run for the Tigers if they’re able to top the Gamecocks.
Auburn’s road issues have been due in part to the level of competition, as the Tigers’ four losses away from home in 2019 were to teams ranked second, fourth, 10th and 18th at the time.
After falling to then-No.4 Georgia on Oct. 3 this season, the Tigers get a bit of a break with road games against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, three teams that are a combined 3-6 with six total points in the latest AP Poll — all of which were for the Rebels.
The trip to Tuscaloosa against Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 will certainly up the competition, but it will close a string of away games in which Auburn should be expected to contend.
The Tigers’ recent road trips have come with unwelcomed results, and the loss to Georgia in October only added to the list. Now, Auburn has a chance to change the narrative, and for Monday it’s as simple as each player handling their assignment.
“We've just got to go out and don't worry about what the other team's doing. We've just got to focus on us and don't worry about what the fans are saying. Just go out and play ball, man,” Monday said. “That's what it comes down to at the end of the day. Go out, play your assignment, play your technique and just play ball.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!