Auburn looks to get rushing attack back on track after underperforming

AUBURN — The script has flipped for the Auburn offense this fall.
The Tigers entered the season with the prevailing thought being that running back Tank Bigsby and company would lead the way on offense while quarterback Bo Nix only aired it out from time to time.
Lately, though, the situation has been the exact opposite: Nix has averaged 36 pass attempts over the last three games, while the run game has only averaged 31 carries with mixed results in that span.
Auburn’s run game has been a true question mark on offense during a run in which the Tigers have had significant overall success. Still, given what the Tigers are capable of doing on the ground, head coach Bryan Harsin is looking for better results.
“We’re always working on the run game, with many other things, as well,” Harsin said Monday. “Yes, we had a chance to work through some of those things. What the bye week gives you an opportunity to do is go back and look – alright, what was good, what was bad and why? And let’s go work against some of those looks.”
Harsin explained preparation in the lead-up to facing any opponent is important to the run game. The first-year Tigers head coach said as valuable as it is to game plan for the defensive fronts they expect to see on a given Saturday, the defenses could surprise Auburn, which means the players have to learn how to handle those moments.
Auburn’s lack of effectiveness on the ground was particularly surprising two weeks ago against Arkansas. Despite the Razorbacks’ noted struggles in stopping the run, the Tigers’ big plays on the ground were few and far between.
By game’s end, Auburn only had 135 rushing yards, its second-lowest yardage total of the fall.
As far as starting left guard Brandon Council is concerned, the Tigers have to take it upon themselves to improve their ground game.
Council said he believed Auburn just needs to have the confidence of starting any given drive well with the offensive linemen firing off the ball at the snap. He explained the linemen aren’t really trying to get their feet set enough of the time, and he emphasized the importance of just going when the play begins.
“We’ve got to start out the game stronger, faster, just more physical,” Council said. “As soon as we touch that field, we need to just get our hand in the dirt and go straight vertical on these guys and move them off the ball.”
Although the Tigers’ rushing attack hasn’t produced quite at the pace most expected, Bigsby and sophomore running back Jarquez Hunter have still provided big moments from time to time. The run game has also been aided by Nix, who showed off his athleticism two weeks ago against the Razorbacks and put the game away on a late 23-yard rushing touchdown.
The Tigers began 2021 on a hot streak in regards to the run game before letting the passing game carry them the last few games. While Auburn has still managed to be mostly successful in spite of the lackluster rushing performances, Harsin made it clear continuing to run at the current rate is unacceptable.
“You can’t just decide you’re not going to run the ball; you have to know how to do it,” Harsin said. “We’ve taken advantage of the opportunity to do that: kind of teach the guys the different looks we had seen. And then, just preparing that way. Absolutely, we’re trying to get better in the run game.”