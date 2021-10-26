Auburn looks to get rushing attack back on track after underperforming

AUBURN — The script has flipped for the Auburn offense this fall.

The Tigers entered the season with the prevailing thought being that running back Tank Bigsby and company would lead the way on offense while quarterback Bo Nix only aired it out from time to time.

Lately, though, the situation has been the exact opposite: Nix has averaged 36 pass attempts over the last three games, while the run game has only averaged 31 carries with mixed results in that span.

Auburn’s run game has been a true question mark on offense during a run in which the Tigers have had significant overall success. Still, given what the Tigers are capable of doing on the ground, head coach Bryan Harsin is looking for better results.

“We’re always working on the run game, with many other things, as well,” Harsin said Monday. “Yes, we had a chance to work through some of those things. What the bye week gives you an opportunity to do is go back and look – alright, what was good, what was bad and why? And let’s go work against some of those looks.”