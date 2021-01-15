Auburn looks to keep up strong play against Kentucky at home

“I’m asking him to do a lot, and you’re going to turn the ball over some because he’s going to be the focus of every scouting report,” Pearl said of Cooper. “Sharife's a self-made player. He's also a really intelligent player. He's also able to see the floor in dimensions that we can't see it. He sees it horizontally, he sees it vertically. It's like The Matrix, you know?”

Turnovers have been a recurring issue for both teams entering the game — Kentucky committed 19 against Alabama that the Crimson Tide converted into 29 points — but Pearl said the Wildcats have been doing a much better job sharing the ball. Kentucky’s loss against Alabama was a bump in what had been a strong string of play. Following a 1-6 start to the season, the Wildcats had reeled off consecutive SEC victories over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Florida to right the ship.

Kentucky’s strength lately has been its defensive play, which has been led in part by freshman Isaiah Jackson. The former five-star recruit has taken to college quite well given he leads the SEC with 3.2 blocks per game to go with his 7.1 rebounds — which includes a team-high 2.6 offensive boards — and 6.5 points per game.