Auburn looks to play spoiler against Texas A&M

AUBURN - The Auburn Tigers’ mentality entering this week’s SEC West showdown with Texas A&M is if first you don’t succeed, try again.
Auburn had a chance to knock off a College Football Playoff contender last week against No. 1 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide prevailed 42-13. Now, the Tigers look for better success against No. 5 Texas A&M, which is knocking on the door for the playoff with virtually no margin of error.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s team isn’t used to having SEC games after the Iron Bowl, let alone matchups with one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Despite the unusual circumstances, Malzahn sees the game after the loss to the Crimson Tide as a chance for the Tigers to prove themselves.
“Obviously we came off a tough loss. The unique thing is we got a top-five team coming in. We got a chance to redeem ourselves, so that's different. That should be a positive this week compared to your normal seasons,” Malzahn said.
“That's the way we’ve got to look at it, and that will be a big key for our guys to get ready to play a really, really big game at home. [Texas A&M is the] highest-ranked team we'll play at home all year.”
Auburn redshirt freshman defensive lineman Colby Wooden issued the same mindset as his head coach when discussing the Aggies.
Wooden explained there were several takeaways from the Iron Bowl for this week, saying the Tigers have to come with the same physicality and same hunger, especially when it comes to getting after Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who’s only been sacked twice this season. He stressed how important it was for the defense to stay on the same page as they try to slow down an Aggies’ attack that has averaged 31.4 points per game and only had seven turnovers.
Support Local Journalism
For Wooden, Saturday’s game is a chance to show the rest of the country that the Tigers are better than the Iron Bowl loss indicated.
“We have to go out there and show, hey, last week that wasn’t us and we belong with the big dogs, not just in the SEC but all of college football,” Wooden said. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity to go against a high-ranked team again.”
As for the offense, center Nick Brahms made it clear the sentiment was the same.
Brahms explained what he thought were the Tigers’ primary issues against Alabama, saying the offense was backed up in its own territory consistently and was unable to run the football. Auburn also struggled to create explosive plays against the Crimson Tide, something the Tigers knew they had to do in order to keep up.
Brahms pointed out Auburn wasn’t able to make Alabama uncomfortable, which is a tough mission within Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now, the Tigers will try to do the same against the Aggies in the much-friendlier confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Brahms acknowledged the challenge ahead — especially for the offensive line, which will take on one of the SEC’s top defensive lines in the Aggies’ front. The junior center has been pleased with the team’s response after the Iron Bowl loss, saying the Tigers have flushed that game and begun working on facing another top-tier foe.
Brahms has been at Auburn long enough to understand the chance to play an SEC opponent after the Iron Bowl is rather unusual. Still, he is taking the new challenge in stride as he and his teammates try to go undefeated at home for the first time since 2017.
“We don’t usually get a game after the Iron Bowl, so coming off a loss like that and being able to play the No. 5 team like that, it kind of gives us momentum going into the next game and then next year, too,” Brahms said. “We want to end the year strong. That’s really our goal.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!