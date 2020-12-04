Auburn looks to play spoiler against Texas A&M

Wooden explained there were several takeaways from the Iron Bowl for this week, saying the Tigers have to come with the same physicality and same hunger, especially when it comes to getting after Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who’s only been sacked twice this season. He stressed how important it was for the defense to stay on the same page as they try to slow down an Aggies’ attack that has averaged 31.4 points per game and only had seven turnovers.

For Wooden, Saturday’s game is a chance to show the rest of the country that the Tigers are better than the Iron Bowl loss indicated.

“We have to go out there and show, hey, last week that wasn’t us and we belong with the big dogs, not just in the SEC but all of college football,” Wooden said. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity to go against a high-ranked team again.”

As for the offense, center Nick Brahms made it clear the sentiment was the same.

Brahms explained what he thought were the Tigers’ primary issues against Alabama, saying the offense was backed up in its own territory consistently and was unable to run the football. Auburn also struggled to create explosive plays against the Crimson Tide, something the Tigers knew they had to do in order to keep up.