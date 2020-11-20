Auburn looks to slow down Tennessee rushing game

AUBURN - In Auburn’s last game against LSU, the home Tigers excelled at stopping the run and putting all the pressure on the opposing quarterback. It’s the same blueprint the Tigers hope to carry into today’s game against a Tennessee offense that has more questions than answers six games into the season.

The Volunteers’ offense has been up and down in 2020, but one of the few consistent parts of the offense has been its rushing attack. Whether it was senior Ty Chandler or sophomore Eric Gray leading the way, Tennessee has pounded the ball consistently all fall with 40 carries per contest, the second-most in the SEC behind only Missouri.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn understands that stopping the Volunteers on Saturday night starts and stops with leaving their ground game frustrated.

“They’ve got some talented guys up front. Their running backs run hard,” Malzahn said. “It looks like they’re committed to the run. A lot of games you could tell they are very, very committed to the run, and I assume they’ll still be the same way against us. I think that will be a big key to the game, stopping the run.”